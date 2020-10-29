This Halloween, you've got some pretty epic plans to dress up as your fave crime-fighting character. Between the Marvel and DC universes, there are so many superheroes to choose from, not to mention all the other superheroes in movies, comic books, and TV shows you know and love. Once your costume's set, there's a final matter of business to address before you start saving the world. Every superhero needs a trusty sidekick, and these superhero costume captions will be exactly that this All Hallows' Eve.

Let's face it: A great costume pic for all your friends to see and like is #necessary on Halloween, but coming up with a caption could be your kryptonite. Luckily, there are a variety of Instagram captions for superheroes that’ll match whatever costume you’re planning. If you're dressing up as a flying superhero like Superman or Storm, try getting an action shot of you "taking flight" to post with superhero quotes or Instagram captions for superhero snaps. This is pretty easy to capture with the self-timer on your camera, or you could always record a video of you jumping and take a screenshot of you in the air.

Some superheroes like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman have iconic poses, such as Spidey shooting his web slingers and Wonder Woman with her hands on her hips. Find your hero’s signature pose and share with a superhero caption or superhero puns that match their moves. You could even get a group together to go as the family from The Incredibles, and picking out some superhero movie quotes to go along with your post will be as easy as fighting bad guys.

When the time comes to post your pics, use any of these superhero costume captions that even Edna Mode would approve of.

Ollie Millington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Bang! Smash! Wham!" "Halloween, I love you 3000." "Where's my super suit?" — The Incredibles "No capes!" — The Incredibles "BRB, saving the world." "I can do this all day." — Captain America: The Winter Soldier "We're soarin', flyin'." — High School Musical "Where's my Superman at?" "Had to fly all over the world for these treats." "I'm ready to power up this Halloween party." "I don't want to fight, so please just give me your Halloween candy." "Heroes are made by the paths they choose, not the powers they are graced with." — Brodi Ashton, Everneath "Just waiting for Nick Fury to show up and recruit me." "All caught up in my web." "I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves." — Wonder Woman "Prrrrr." "Listen, smile, agree, and then do whatever the f*ck you were gonna do anyway." — Iron Man "I've arrived and it's end game for all the other costumes." "You're my kryptonite, babe." "That's my secret... I'm always ready for Halloween." "OK, I'm ready Thor Halloween." "There's a hero. If you look inside your heart." — Mariah Carey, "Hero" "I can be your hero, baby." — Enrique Iglesias, "Hero" "Avengers, assemble!" — Avengers: Endgame "With great power comes great responsibility." — Spider-Man "Spiderman, Spiderman, does whatever a spider can." — Spider-Man "That's America's [peach emoji]!" — Avengers: Endgame "Hammer time!" — MC Hammer, "U Can't Touch This" "Wakanda forever!" — Black Panther "I'm looking for justICE for my Halloween cocktail." "I put the incredible in The Incredible Hulk." "Wakanda you think of my Halloween costume?" "Just waiting for my Dark Knight in shining armor." "If I put my glasses on, you wouldn't recognize me." "Have a Marvel-lous Halloween." "My favorite part of any joke is the punchline." "Smash that like button." “I never do anything Loki.” “Who wants to team up for Halloween?” “It’s been Agatha all along.” — WandaVision, “Agatha All Along” “I Wanda let you see my Halloween costume.” “If you need another Guardian of the Galaxy, I’m right here.” “Surprise: I’m joining the MCU.” “The measure of a superhero is always his nemesis.” — David Lyons “I'm the bad guy, duh.” — Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” “And they say that a hero can save us. I'm not gonna stand here and wait.” — Nickelback, “Hero” “*Plays ‘Vindicated’ by Dashboard Confessional*” “If the multiverse is real, who’s to say I’m not [insert your superhero]?” “Hey Kevin Feige, I’m available for Phase Five of the MCU.” “Up, up, and away.”

