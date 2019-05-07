Summer is truly what you make of it. Some people like to spend the warmest months of the year traveling and going on elaborate beach vacations. They chill under rainbow-colored umbrellas and bask in the sunshine, sand, and saltwater air. Other people like to relax in their own space, like the rooftop of their apartment building, and explore their city. They tour the sights, go to local food truck festivals, and try out the Instagram-worthy restaurants that just opened around the block. They opt for laying on the couch and doing, well, nothing, with a fresh smoothie and good book by their side. A summer staycation is just what you need this year. And you’ll also need summer staycation captions for all of your stunning summer pics you’ll be posting on Instagram.

Truth is, you love jet-setting to tropical islands and resorts you've seen on social media, too. You've learned how to get through long flights like a pro, and pack your carry-on bag with all the essentials like sunscreen, sandals, and a few new outfits to show off amongst the palm trees. But, you've also discovered the beauty of staying at home and treating yourself to a summer spent right where you are. It's less expensive, equally as adventurous, and doesn't require months of planning in advance. You can explore areas of town you’ve always wanted to, or simply catch up on the Netflix series you’ve been wanting to watch without distractions.

What more could you ask for? Hanging by your bestie's pool, driving down to the coast, or bringing a picnic and a film camera to a nearby park sounds like a pretty picture-perfect staycation. Not to mention, having an at-home spa day filled with pedicures and facials, hosting a bonfire with lots of s'mores, or watching the stars peek through a pink sky is much-needed at times.

Just do yourself (and your followers) a favor when you're soaking up the sun and the fun, and post a few pictures on Instagram. These 40 staycation captions will show the world that you're glowing with the flow this summer, and loving every second of it.

Shutterstock

"Worry less and chill more." "Paradise is anywhere you want it to be." "Feelin' pretty peachy right now." “Find the beauty in every day." "Hair up. Sunnies on. Notifications off." "Summertime looks gorgeous on you." "Just enjoy where you are now." "TBH, this is my kind of summer." "Girls just wanna take selfies in the sun." "Stay in your summer magic, babe." "Follow the call of the ice cream truck." "She believed she could chill by the pool all day, so she did." "The more you glow, the more others glow back." "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy." "One sun beam at a time." "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." “When in doubt, chill out." "All you need is some good company." "Stress doesn't really go with my summer outfits." "Dear, summer. Lime yours." "And on the weekends, we do nothing." "Summer nights amongst the city lights." "Trading the palm trees for skyscrapers." "Vibing and thriving." "Glowing with the flow." "Easy peasy lemon squeezy." "BRB: Going on a staycation." "Summer lovers since birth." "A vacation is having nothing to do and having all day to do it." — Robert Orben “Sun days are the best days.” “My goal is to build a life I don’t need a vacation from.” — Rob Hill Sr. “OOO and on staycay.” “Taking a vacay from my usual routine.” “When all else fails, take a staycation.” “Summertime and the livin’ is easy.” “Sweet summer days at home.” “Why would I take vacay when I get to live here?” “Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.” — Mother Teresa “Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful.” — Hazrat Inayat Khan “Find me here all summer long.”

Once you’ve found a caption you like, you’ll be ready to check in to your summer plans at home and hit the virtual "refresh" button. You're prepared to lay on the couch until 2 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon and move only to refill your smoothie, throw on a bathing suit, or grab dinner with your besties at your favorite local place.

Just don't forget to fill your camera roll and your Instagram feed with glowing, aesthetic pictures and one of these staycation captions.