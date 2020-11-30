Step aside, traditional Christmas trees, because there's another festive option that has everyone talking. Succulent Christmas trees on Etsy are the most adorable way to spread holiday cheer at home and on your Insta feed. These handmade trees filled with individual succulents make the perfect holiday home decor for any room in your house. Not only can it be used as a centerpiece for your ‘Gram-worthy tablescape, but succulent trees are also perfect if you don't have the space for a full-sized Christmas tree in your living room, but still want something festive to be the main focal point in your decor. All you have to do is pick which succulent Christmas tree from Etsy you want to join your fam.
There are both live and faux succulent options available, depending on your green thumb. If you're truly terrible at keeping up with your plants at home, go with a plastic succulent Christmas tree option that will last you for years and years. If you happen to be great with plants and consider yourself a plant parent, you'll love adding a live succulent Christmas tree to your collection of plant babies.
The best part about succulents is that they really do require very little maintenance, so it's also a stress-free gift idea for your besties or family members who love to turn their homes into a winter wonderland this time of year. Not only is a succulent Christmas tree from Etsy a totally on-theme holiday gift, but it’s an Insta-worthy one as well. It's suc-cute,after all, so be sure to take tons of pictures of whichever of these Christmas tree succulents from Etsy you get and post your tree-mendous snaps when you have everything set up.
