Things have definitely gotten stranger in Hawkins, Indiana with the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. As a fan, you’ve most likely already marathon-watched all seven episodes of Volume 1 and are anxiously awaiting for more episodes to come July 1. While you can always rewatch the show or listen to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” on repeat, you can also plan a vacay to this Stranger Things suite in Indiana that will transport you to the show.

While Hawkins doesn’t exist IRL, the Graduate Bloomington hotel in Indiana is giving guests a chance to experience the Upside Down for themselves with a Stranger Things-themed suite. This isn’t just a hotel room with some slight nods to the show, either. The Stranger Things suite at the Graduate Bloomington will make you feel like you’re in the Byers’ living room, complete with the iconic Christmas lights from Season 1.

Along with the flickering lights, you’ll also find props from the show scattered throughout the living room like student IDs from the characters and Will’s drawings of the Upside Down tunnel system from Season 2 on the wall. There’s even a closet full of costumes from the show like Eleven’s pink dress and a Scoops Ahoy uniform.

Along with the Byers’ living room, the suite also has a bedroom inspired by the Wheeler basement. Just like the basement where the crew plays Dungeons and Dragons, the Graduate Bloomington suite has a ton of retro board games you can play. There’s even Will’s wizard cloak in the costume closet that you can wear as you defeat Demogorgons in your D&D game.

You can also communicate with your crew via the oversized walkie talkies in the suite or hang out in the pillow fort that looks like the one Mike made for Eleven. There’s both a king sized bed and a pull-out sofa bed, which means the suite comfortably sleep up to four guests. Along with booking the Stranger Things suite, you also get the Upside Down Experience Package. That includes a Polaroid camera you can use during your stay, an Eggo waffle snack, and free bike rentals for you to explore Bloomington just like the Stranger Things crew uses their bikes to get around Hawkins. You’ll also receive two tickets to the WonderLab Science Museum, which you’re also benefiting when you stay as 11% of proceeds from each booking goes to the museum as well.

While you’ll definitely want to get out and explore Indiana if you’ve never been before, you’ll also just want to spend as much time as you can in your Stranger Things suite. Bring your most ‘80s inspired outfits and have a photoshoot with your squad. If there ever was a time to do the “This is your sign to get a hotel room with your best friend and have a photoshoot” TikTok trend, booking the Stranger Things suite is it. After you’re done taking pics, you can rewatch the series on your laptop. Unfortunately, the Stranger Things suite is staying in character and doesn’t have a modern TV available. The room also starts at about $349 a night and can get as pricey as $1399 a night for a weekend stay in October.

If you aren’t traveling to Indiana anytime soon, Graduate Hotels actually has some really cool TV and movie-inspired suites at some of their other locations. The Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island in NYC just revealed their Loft Suite inspired by Big with a Zoltar machine and giant piano. The Graduate Nashville also has a pink 9 to 5 Suite and there’s a King McCallister Experience at the Graduate Evanston inspired by Home Alone as well.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.