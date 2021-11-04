Halloween may be over, but #spookySZN is still underway as Stranger Things Day — the day when oh-so-many Stranger Things Season 4 details are expected to be announced — is set for Saturday, Nov. 6. To commemorate the occasion, Netflix is launching the first-ever Stranger Things stores, complete with easter eggs only true fans would understand.

Before Stranger Things: The Experience brings Hawkins Lab to life in spring 2022, a minimum of two Stranger Things: The Official Store pop-up shops are making appearances starting Nov. 6: one in New York City’s Times Square, the other at Los Angeles’ The Americana at Brand; “other cities may follow soon,” according to the store’s official website. Both shops are packed with interactive activities, photo opps, exclusive merchandise, plus plenty of hidden gems Mike, Eleven, and the rest of their crew would appreciate.

Ahead of opening day, I got to check out Stranger Things’ NYC shop to scope out everything it has to offer fans, and it did not disappoint. The experiential store takes you through Joyce’s living room, Palace Arcade, the Russian lab, Hawkins High School, Starcourt Mall, and even has nods (re: merch) to Season 4 moments we have yet to see. Below, I’ve curated a list of 11 (for obvious reasons) Stranger Things store easter eggs fans won’t want to miss.

01 Upside Down Cheerios Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily Among the classic boxes of cereals like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, you can find boxes of Cheerios specific to all things Stranger Things. Not only is the Cheerios logo written upside down — a clear homage to the Upside Down — there’s also a Demogorgon symbol cleverly placed inside the “O,” Russian underlying text, and a sweepstakes callout to win a Starcourt Mall shopping spree.

02 Demogorgon Wallpaper Gone are the dainty pink flowers on Joyce Byers’ living room wall. The florals emblazoned across the space are actually mini Demogorgons. How quaint.

03 Dungeons & Dragons Next to a bowl of marbles and dice, you can find a starter set for Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin’s go-to fantasy roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons, on Joyce’s coffee table.

04 Flashing Lights Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily Stay long enough, and the lights will begin to flicker, the rotary phone will ring, and you’ll hear Will’s voice begging for help, among other events that’ll transport you back to Season 1. This happens every 20 minutes, so make sure to take your time.

05 The Elegorgon You’ve seen Eleven, you’ve seen a Demogorgon, but I bet you’ve never seen an Elegorgon. Created by Ecuadorian artist Chogrin, the Elegorgon is a small figurine that showcases a cartoon-like Eleven — which you can preorder at the store — holding an Eggo in her signature pink dress from Season 1. Only, instead of the sweet face of Millie Bobby Brown, you’ll see the creepy head of a Demogorgon.

06 Hellfire Club Merch The first episode of Season 4 is titled “The Hellfire Club,” which is the name of Hawkins High’s official Dungeons & Dragons Club, according to Stranger Things’ official Twitter account. Though there aren’t too many details about the D&D club known as of press time, the Hellfire Club merch offers a little taste of what you can expect to see.

07 Exclusive Merch Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily Run-of-the-mill “I {Heart} NY” merch takes a backseat at the Stranger Things store in NYC, with “I {Demogorgon} NY” emblazoned across the exclusive tote bags and T-shirts near the checkout counter. If you’re in the Los Angeles store, you can expect LA-specific merch.

08 Changing Neon Character Display Behind the Starcourt Mall checkout counter, you can see your favorite characters slowly appear in neon lights. Max’s lit-up character portrait — featuring Sadie Sink’s iconic red hair, “Mad Max” in overlapping text, and striped rainbow tee from Season 3 — was one of my personal faves.

09 Rats In A Locker Rats were a prominent part of Season 3, with dozens of the rodents exploding to form goop that later becomes the dreaded Mind Flayer. So you can bet that even they got a nod at the Stranger Things store, with several rats taking up space in one of the Hawkins High lockers.

10 Other Locker Items Can you hear Dustin shouting, “Mike, I found the chocolate pudding”? That iconic line will definitely come to mind when you look through the rest of the lockers. Some other notable gems inside include a walkie-talkie, Eggos, and, of course, chocolate pudding.

11 “11” On Russian Lab Entryway Courtesy of Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily Need I say more?

Stranger Things: The Official Store opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 6, in NYC and LA, with no end date in sight (though it is regarded as a limited-time experience, so you should book your trip to the Upside Down ASAP). Tickets to the pop-up shop are free and walk-ins are welcome — as long as you wear a mask and adhere to all other safety guidelines — but entry is only guaranteed to those who make an online reservation. To reserve your spot, visit strangerthings-store.com.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.