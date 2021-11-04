Halloween may be over, but #spookySZN is still underway as Stranger Things Day — the day when oh-so-many Stranger Things Season 4 details are expected to be announced — is set for Saturday, Nov. 6. To commemorate the occasion, Netflix is launching the first-ever Stranger Things stores, complete with easter eggs only true fans would understand.
Before Stranger Things: The Experience brings Hawkins Lab to life in spring 2022, a minimum of two Stranger Things: The Official Store pop-up shops are making appearances starting Nov. 6: one in New York City’s Times Square, the other at Los Angeles’ The Americana at Brand; “other cities may follow soon,” according to the store’s official website. Both shops are packed with interactive activities, photo opps, exclusive merchandise, plus plenty of hidden gems Mike, Eleven, and the rest of their crew would appreciate.
Ahead of opening day, I got to check out Stranger Things’ NYC shop to scope out everything it has to offer fans, and it did not disappoint. The experiential store takes you through Joyce’s living room, Palace Arcade, the Russian lab, Hawkins High School, Starcourt Mall, and even has nods (re: merch) to Season 4 moments we have yet to see. Below, I’ve curated a list of 11 (for obvious reasons) Stranger Things store easter eggs fans won’t want to miss.
Stranger Things: The Official Store opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 6, in NYC and LA, with no end date in sight (though it is regarded as a limited-time experience, so you should book your trip to the Upside Down ASAP). Tickets to the pop-up shop are free and walk-ins are welcome — as long as you wear a mask and adhere to all other safety guidelines — but entry is only guaranteed to those who make an online reservation. To reserve your spot, visit strangerthings-store.com.