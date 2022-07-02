I Want To Dunk On Vecna In This Stranger Things WNBA Jersey

Stranger Things mania is in full swing ahead of the Season 4, Volume 2 release on July 1. You’ve probably seen plenty of merch, but these WNBA Stranger Things-inspired jerseys for the Indiana Fever are straight fire. If you’re not an avid Fever fan, you might have seen images of players in the jerseys shared on the ESPN and ESPNW Instagram accounts. Now that the Stranger Things jerseys have your attention, here’s everything you need to know about snagging one of your own.

The second you see the jerseys, you’d know they were inspired by the spooky Netflix series. The first photo of the carousel post features WNBA players, NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Lexie Hull, Emily Engstler, and Destanni Henderson wearing the red and black jerseys with Indiana Fever spelled out in the iconic Stranger Things font. The jerseys were first launched in April 2021 as part of three new uniform designs “Heroine, Explorer, and Rebel” for the 2021 season to tell “H.E.R. Story.” The Stranger Things jersey is called the Rebel jersey and inspired by the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the show is set and its alternate universe, the Upside Down. (This is all pre-Vecna, but I’m still pretty sure the Fever could take on the villain, no problem.)

Twitter user @KevOnStage tweeted a photo of the jersey and said, “This Stranger Things jersey for Indiana Fever because it’s set in Hawkins, Indiana may be the dopest thing ever.” I couldn’t agree more.

Taking a closer look at the details of the jersey, “fever is flipped upside down on the back of the short, hinting to the inspiration” and a Demogorgon patch is “a hidden detail under the short vent,” per the Indiana Fever website. The dark tones “embody the power for a mage ready for combat” and reminds players of the “battle that takes place on the court.”

You might be wondering how to get your hands on one. Luckily, the Indiana Fever’s Twitter account linked the Fever store page to cop a jersey or two for yourself and a gift for your Stranger Things loving friends. The Rebel Swingman Jersey is made by Nike, so you know it’s quality, and retails for $150. A bit of digging on the store site also reveals a simpler T-shirt design with Indiana Fever logo by the brand Item of The Game for $24 and a Nike Dri-Fit Rebel t-shirt for $35.

The Indiana Fever sported the jerseys on May 15 when they played Atlanta Dream, and on June 27 and 29 against Phoenix Mercury. They also had the power of Eleven behind them (with the number 11 printed on the shorts buckle) as they went head to head on July 1 with the Seattle Storm. While the players haven’t publicly commented on the jersey, many of them consider this their favorite jersey, an Indiana Fever representative shared with Elite Daily in an email. If it’s good enough for the Fever — and Eleven — it’s good enough for me!