It seems things are about to get strange once again in Hawkins, Indiana as the first part of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix May 27. For fans of the series, you may already have plans to marathon-watch the first five episodes as soon as they hit the streaming platform. Along with preparing some Upside Down-inspired snacks, you’ll want to have some Stranger Things Instagram captions on hand for any snaps you take while enjoying the show.

These Stranger Things quotes not only work for watch parties, but for any Stranger Things experiences as well. Perhaps you’re taking a trip to Georgia to visit some of the Stranger Things filming locations or or have tickets to the all-new Stranger Things pop-up. While you’re checking out the IRL Starcourt Mall or just hanging out in the pop-up version, you’ll want some Stranger Things captions to post alongside your cutest pics. These Stranger Things Instagram captions even work for when you’re just hanging out with your group of besties just like Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, and Max do in the series.

Whether you’re enjoying waffles with a Scoops Ahoy-inspired sundae, wearing your best ‘80s-inspired OOTD, or just playing Dungeons and Dragons on game night, you’ll have plenty of Stranger Things-inspired moments to share on the ‘Gram. You might as well be as prepared as you can with the best Stranger Things captions. After all, you never know when a Demogorgon may appear.

Courtesy of Netflix