35 Stranger Things Instagram Captions To Go With Snaps Of Your BFFs
Friends don’t lie or go on Insta-worthy adventures alone.
It seems things are about to get strange once again in Hawkins, Indiana as the first part of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix May 27. For fans of the series, you may already have plans to marathon-watch the first five episodes as soon as they hit the streaming platform. Along with preparing some Upside Down-inspired snacks, you’ll want to have some Stranger Things Instagram captions on hand for any snaps you take while enjoying the show.
These Stranger Things quotes not only work for watch parties, but for any Stranger Things experiences as well. Perhaps you’re taking a trip to Georgia to visit some of the Stranger Things filming locations or or have tickets to the all-new Stranger Things pop-up. While you’re checking out the IRL Starcourt Mall or just hanging out in the pop-up version, you’ll want some Stranger Things captions to post alongside your cutest pics. These Stranger Things Instagram captions even work for when you’re just hanging out with your group of besties just like Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, and Max do in the series.
Whether you’re enjoying waffles with a Scoops Ahoy-inspired sundae, wearing your best ‘80s-inspired OOTD, or just playing Dungeons and Dragons on game night, you’ll have plenty of Stranger Things-inspired moments to share on the ‘Gram. You might as well be as prepared as you can with the best Stranger Things captions. After all, you never know when a Demogorgon may appear.
- “It’s risky as hell.” — Mike
- “Never tell me the odds.” — Dustin
- “Bitchin’ right?” — Eleven
- “It’s gonna be up to us again.” — Mike
- “Badda-badda-booom.” — Dustin
- “Friends don’t lie.” — Eleven
- “Promise.” — Eleven
- “Let’s engage.” — Dustin
- “If anyone asks where I am, I've left the country.” — Mike
- “I’m going to my friends.” — Eleven
- “A friend is someone that you’d do anything for.” — Mike
- “There's more to life than stupid boys, you know.” — Max
- “You sound like a Muppet.” — Robin
- “She will not be able to resist these pearls.” — Dustin
- “Mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” — Hopper
- “You shouldn’t like things because people tell you you’re supposed to.” — Jonathan
- “Lando!” — Dustin
- “I don’t care if anyone believes me.” — Joyce
- “Yeah, that's right! You better run!” — Dustin
- “You can’t spell America without Erica.” — Erica
- “Ahoy! All hands on deck.” — Erica
- “Well, not everyone can have your perfect hair.” — Dustin
- “I don’t have phobias.” — Erica
- “Don’t you think it's time you move on from primitive constructs such as popularity?” — Dustin
- “More fudge, please.” — Erica
- “Well, then I guess we're just gonna have to try everything.” — Max
- “You just try things on until you find something that feels like you.” — Max
- “Oh, I just got the chills.” — Erica
- “I won’t forget you.” — Dustin
- “Would you guys like to set sail on this ocean of flavor with me? I’ll be your captain.” — Steve
- “Uh oh, I think we’re in trouble.” — Mike
- “Free ice cream for life.” — Erica
- “Just so you nerds are aware, I'm supposed to be spending the night at Tina's, and Tina always covers for me.” — Erica
- “Nothing is gonna go back to the way that it was. Not really. But it'll get better. In time.” — Hopper
- “Nobody normal ever accomplished anything meaningful in this world.” — Jonathan