35 Stranger Things Instagram Captions To Go With Snaps Of Your BFFs

Friends don’t lie or go on Insta-worthy adventures alone.

By Rachel Chapman
It seems things are about to get strange once again in Hawkins, Indiana as the first part of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix May 27. For fans of the series, you may already have plans to marathon-watch the first five episodes as soon as they hit the streaming platform. Along with preparing some Upside Down-inspired snacks, you’ll want to have some Stranger Things Instagram captions on hand for any snaps you take while enjoying the show.

These Stranger Things quotes not only work for watch parties, but for any Stranger Things experiences as well. Perhaps you’re taking a trip to Georgia to visit some of the Stranger Things filming locations or or have tickets to the all-new Stranger Things pop-up. While you’re checking out the IRL Starcourt Mall or just hanging out in the pop-up version, you’ll want some Stranger Things captions to post alongside your cutest pics. These Stranger Things Instagram captions even work for when you’re just hanging out with your group of besties just like Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, and Max do in the series.

Whether you’re enjoying waffles with a Scoops Ahoy-inspired sundae, wearing your best ‘80s-inspired OOTD, or just playing Dungeons and Dragons on game night, you’ll have plenty of Stranger Things-inspired moments to share on the ‘Gram. You might as well be as prepared as you can with the best Stranger Things captions. After all, you never know when a Demogorgon may appear.

  1. “It’s risky as hell.” — Mike
  2. “Never tell me the odds.” — Dustin
  3. “Bitchin’ right?” — Eleven
  4. “It’s gonna be up to us again.” — Mike
  5. “Badda-badda-booom.” — Dustin
  6. “Friends don’t lie.” — Eleven
  7. “Promise.” — Eleven
  8. “Let’s engage.” — Dustin
  9. “If anyone asks where I am, I've left the country.” — Mike
  10. “I’m going to my friends.” — Eleven
  11. “A friend is someone that you’d do anything for.” — Mike
  12. “There's more to life than stupid boys, you know.” — Max
  13. “You sound like a Muppet.” — Robin
  14. “She will not be able to resist these pearls.” — Dustin
  15. “Mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” — Hopper
  16. “You shouldn’t like things because people tell you you’re supposed to.” — Jonathan
  17. “Lando!” — Dustin
  18. “I don’t care if anyone believes me.” — Joyce
  19. “Yeah, that's right! You better run!” — Dustin
  20. “You can’t spell America without Erica.” — Erica
  21. “Ahoy! All hands on deck.” — Erica
  22. “Well, not everyone can have your perfect hair.” — Dustin
  23. “I don’t have phobias.” — Erica
  24. “Don’t you think it's time you move on from primitive constructs such as popularity?” — Dustin
  25. “More fudge, please.” — Erica
  26. “Well, then I guess we're just gonna have to try everything.” — Max
  27. “You just try things on until you find something that feels like you.” — Max
  28. “Oh, I just got the chills.” — Erica
  29. “I won’t forget you.” — Dustin
  30. “Would you guys like to set sail on this ocean of flavor with me? I’ll be your captain.” — Steve
  31. “Uh oh, I think we’re in trouble.” — Mike
  32. “Free ice cream for life.” — Erica
  33. “Just so you nerds are aware, I'm supposed to be spending the night at Tina's, and Tina always covers for me.” — Erica
  34. “Nothing is gonna go back to the way that it was. Not really. But it'll get better. In time.” — Hopper
  35. “Nobody normal ever accomplished anything meaningful in this world.” — Jonathan