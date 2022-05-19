Score A Ticket To The Charli XCX Stranger Things Concert When You Buy These Doritos

It’s hard to picture a better stay-at-home night than one that includes eating your favorite snack while watching hours of Netflix. And Doritos definitely understood the assignment with its new collaboration with Stranger Things 4. The new season premieres on May 27, and Doritos is celebrating the launch with a limited-edition flavor and a virtual concert for Doritos lovers that’ll have an Upside Down twist. Here’s how you can score your ticket to the free concert with a bag of the new Stranger Things Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese.

Before we get to the music, you’ll need to know which Doritos package you’re looking for on your next grocery run. Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese launched on May 10, and they’re made with cheddar, Monterey jack, and parmesan, fulfilling the “three cheese” promise. You might not transport to a parallel universe with a bag of 3D Crunch Three Cheese, but you can scan the QR code on the bag will secure your spot for the concert.

The virtual “Live From The Upside Down” concert will take place on June 23, featuring ‘80s headliners The Go-Go’s, Corey Hart, Soft Cell, and special guest, Charli XCX. The story behind the concert goes back to 1986 where “a tour bus crashed near Hawkins, Ind., headed to Doritos Music Fest ‘86,” according to a May 10 press release. “The musicians disappeared into another dimension and the show was canceled” until Doritos opened the portal to the Upside Down — an alternate dimension in Stranger Things.

No chips, no problem. You can also visit the Doritos website on Snacks.com to register for a ticket and snag some cool concert swag, including t-shirts, tote bags, and posters. The merch bundles also come with a bag of the limited-edition chips.

The new Stranger Things 4 is set in 1986, coincidentally the same time the iconic Cool Ranch Doritos were released. What a pairing. As for the show, the season begins six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which happened in last season’s finale. “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier,” according to the synopsis. “A new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

There’s still time to catch up on the show streaming on Netflix, plus plenty of Doritos 3D Crunch to go around for everyone at the watch party. While you’re at it, you can stock up on Doritos’ other 3D Crunch flavors: Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho.