Netflix's May Lineup Will Get You SO Hype
Cancel all your plans.
Spring is finally here, and streaming shows are celebrating appropriately. With the deadline for Emmy submissions for the 2021-2022 television season closing on May 31, this is the time of the year when production studios put out their best stuff that they saved for last in hopes it will be fresh in the minds of voters come June nomination voting. So, what’s coming to Netflix in May 2022 that will be top of the list? Let’s run it down.
The big release, of course, is Stranger Things Season 4, which will be split into two parts for the first time. Like Bridgerton, fans can expect Netflix to spend most of May hyping the return of the series that has been off the air for almost three years.
But that’s not the only thing coming to Netflix this month. The Circle Season 4 arrives early in the month and will run on a weekly batch release schedule. There’s also the American edition of the hit Love on the Spectrum, as well as Bling Empire Season 2. In movies, viewers will get the documentary Meltdown: Three Mile Island, the docudrama about the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction Operation Mincemeat, and the teen drama Along for the Ride.
And in honor of AAPI month, Netflix will introduce the “Our Roots, Our Stories” collection, highlighting the works of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders directors and actors.
Here’s the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in May 2022.
May 1
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One?: Season 6
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You've Got Mail
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- “Our Roots, Our Stories” (Netflix Collection)
May 3
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)
May 4
- 40 Years Young (Netflix Film)
- The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Weekly Series)
- El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)
- Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
May 5
- Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)
- Clark (Netflix Series)
- The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
- Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)
- Marmaduke (Netflix Film)
- The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)
- Thar (Netflix Film)
- The Takedown (Netflix Film)
- Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)
May 10
- Outlander: Season 5
- Workin' Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
- 42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)
- Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)
- Our Father (Netflix Documentary)
- The Getaway King (Netflix Film)
May 12
- Maverix (Netflix Comedy)
- Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)
May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)
- New Heights (Netflix Series)
- Senior Year (Netflix Film)
May 14
- Borrego
May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
- Blippi's Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)
May 17
- The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
May 18
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)
- The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)
- Toscana (Netflix Film)
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
May 19
- A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)
- The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)
- Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Weekly Series)
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived (Netflix Comedy)
May 20
- Ben Is Back
- F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)
May 22
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
- Godspeed (Netflix Film)
- Sea of Love (Netflix Family)
May 25
- Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
May 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
May 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
May TBD
- Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
- Welcome to Wedding Hell (Netflix Series)