Netflix's May Lineup Will Get You SO Hype

Spring is finally here, and streaming shows are celebrating appropriately. With the deadline for Emmy submissions for the 2021-2022 television season closing on May 31, this is the time of the year when production studios put out their best stuff that they saved for last in hopes it will be fresh in the minds of voters come June nomination voting. So, what’s coming to Netflix in May 2022 that will be top of the list? Let’s run it down.

The big release, of course, is Stranger Things Season 4, which will be split into two parts for the first time. Like Bridgerton, fans can expect Netflix to spend most of May hyping the return of the series that has been off the air for almost three years.

But that’s not the only thing coming to Netflix this month. The Circle Season 4 arrives early in the month and will run on a weekly batch release schedule. There’s also the American edition of the hit Love on the Spectrum, as well as Bling Empire Season 2. In movies, viewers will get the documentary Meltdown: Three Mile Island, the docudrama about the truth-is-stranger-than-fiction Operation Mincemeat, and the teen drama Along for the Ride.

And in honor of AAPI month, Netflix will introduce the “Our Roots, Our Stories” collection, highlighting the works of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders directors and actors.

Here’s the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in May 2022.

May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

“Our Roots, Our Stories” (Netflix Collection)

May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)

May 4

40 Years Young (Netflix Film)

The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Weekly Series)

El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)

Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 5

Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)

Clark (Netflix Series)

The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

Marmaduke (Netflix Film)

The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)

Thar (Netflix Film)

The Takedown (Netflix Film)

Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)

Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)

Our Father (Netflix Documentary)

The Getaway King (Netflix Film)

May 12

Maverix (Netflix Comedy)

Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)

New Heights (Netflix Series)

Senior Year (Netflix Film)

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)

The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)

Toscana (Netflix Film)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 19

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)

Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Weekly Series)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived (Netflix Comedy)

May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)

May 22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Godspeed (Netflix Film)

Sea of Love (Netflix Family)

May 25

Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

May TBD