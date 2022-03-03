80 St. Patrick’s Day Group Chat Names To Keep Your Paddy Planning On Theme
A good group chat name always raises the bar.
Planning an epic St. Patrick’s Day requires lot of communication between you and your besties. You’ve got your green OOTDs to coordinate and drink recipes to pick out from TikTok, so it just makes sense to have some St. Patrick’s Day group chat names to keep your convo on theme.
If it’s your BFF chat that needs a new St. Patrick’s Day group chat name, it may be that you switch out your name with each new holiday. Since March is finally here, it’s time to change that Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day name for a St. Patrick’s Day pun instead. These 80 St. Patrick’s Day names also work for new group chats with the people you plan to spend Mar. 17 with. Your organized chat will help you when you’re trying to meet up at the parade or share group pics afterwards for everyone to post on Insta.
Since each group has a different vibe and priority for St. Patrick’s Day partying, you need a diverse list of St. Patrick’s Day group chat names to choose from. Go with a St. Patrick’s Day pun if your plans are to dress up and watch throwback movies like The Luck of the Irish while drinking green cocktails and mocktails. If you’re feeling lucky to have the best friends you do, you could also go with a sweet St. Patrick’s Day group chat name. Whatever the shenanigans you have planned, there’s a name here for you.
- We Like To Paddy
- The She To My Nanigans
- We’ve Made A Jig Mistake
- Gettin’ Jiggy With It
- Back That Lass Up
- Shamrock ‘N’ Roll
- Irish You Were Here
- Don’t Worry, Beer Happy
- Oh My Guinness
- It Ain’t Over Till It’s Clover
- My Lucky Charms
- The Lucky Ones
- Cutest Clovers In The Patch
- Feeling Green
- Keep Calm And Leprechaun
- We’re Brogue
- Zero Lucks Given
- Pitcher-Perfect Friends
- Brew-tiful Friends
- Don’t Give Into Beer Pressure
- Un-beer-lievable Besties
- Looking Good In Green
- Can’t Pinch Us
- You Better Beer-lieve it
- Dublin Over Laughing
- Parade Peeps
- You’re So Golden — Harry Styles, “Golden”
- I See Green People
- Irish-ish
- After Our Lucky Charms
- My Pots Of Gold
- Do You Get Deja Brew?
- The Pursuit Of Hoppiness
- Paddy Long Legs
- Paddy Don’t Start Till We Walk In
- Let The Shenanigans Begin
- Everybody In The Pub Getting Tipsy
- We’re Lepre-Gone
- On St. Patrick’s Day, We Wear Green
- You Can’t Sip With Us
- Dublin The Fun
- My Rainbow Connection
- It’s Easy Being Green
- Sips Getting Real
- Spud-tacular Besties
- Greening From Ear To Ear
- Seamus All
- Shaking Shamrocks
- Prone To Shenanigans
- A Wee Bit Irish
- A Bunch of Blarney
- The Pinch Patrol
- Don’t You A-green?
- Paddy Planning Committee
- Lucky And Charming
- Always In A-green-ment
- Raising The Bar
- The Pint Of No Return
- We Paddy Like A Rockstar
- Most Wonderful Time Of The Beer
- Thank Brew For Coming
- But First, Irish Coffee
- You Can Always Be-leaf Me
- Seeing Green
- Green And Bear It
- In Paddy Mode
- The Paddy Vibes
- To Beer Or Not To Beer
- The Luck Of The Irish
- Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beerholder
- Potatoes Gonna Potate
- You Snooze, You Booze
- Sip, Sip Hooray
- You Shamrock My World
- I’d Take A Whiskey For You
- Irish I Was A Baller
- Sitting On The Paddy O’
- Might Paddy Later
- We Lepre-can't Even Right Now
- Irish We Had Pizza