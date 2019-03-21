With the daylight saving time change, warmer weather, and flowers beginning to bloom, that means one thing: Spring is officially here. Break out your whimsical sunnies, cute sandals, and pastel rompers for all the adventures that await. Every season feels like a chance to rejuvenate yourself, so why not get in the spirit of things by posting a few selfies in that new floral maxi dress you bought? Before you share your spring photos on the 'Gram, however, you'll need some spring puns to choose from for your caption.

After all, everyone loves a good pun. As cheesy as a spring pun can be, it puts a smile on your face like an out-of-the-blue bouquet of flowers from your partner. Knowing this, you'll want to be prepared with tons of bloom puns to use as captions for your springtime Instagram post. Let’s not forget, there's a lot to look forward to in the spring, including rooftop brunches with your besties, sprink break, picnics in the park, and watching the sunset at the beach. All of these unforgettable moments deserve a TikTok or Instagram moment with a spring pun that’ll make your followers LOL.

Do yourself a favor and keep these 50 spring puns with you all season long. You never know when a vibrant, Instagrammable moment will present itself and you'll want to share on your feed as quickly as possible with springtime puns. Now that spring is here and you're well-equipped for every floral OOTD, bike ride through the park, and picnic foodie snap, have the best thyme with your favorite buds.

"Sea the beauty in every day." "What in carnation are you up to today?" "You grow, girl." "I'm a succa for you." "I hope your spring doesn't succ." "Don't kale my spring vibes." "We were mint for the spring." "Bloom, baby, bloom!" "I'm so excited about the spring that I almost wet my plants." "Last bud not least." "Aloe you vera much." "SEAsing this spring break." "Long thyme, no see, spring." "Spring into the season." "This season puts a little spring in my step." "What a re-leaf it's finally spring." "April May get here sooner than you think." "I spring roll with it." "I thaw that the weather was getting warmer." "Spring is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf." "Spring thyme is always fresh." "Not a daisy goes by where I don't think of spring." "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion!" "My love for you blossoms like the spring." "I'm having an egg-cellent spring." "I'm dyeing to know what you're doing tonight." "Spring break? Alpaca my bags!" "We shore are going to have a great time this spring." "This spring, I plan on having a resting beach face." "Where my beaches at?" "Gotta spring break out all my sundresses." "In desperate need of vitamin sea this spring." "Water you doing this spring?" "Live life in full bloom." "We were mermaid for the spring." "Let's put the petal to the metal." "Here comes the sunflowers." "It's finally the spring. Can I get a, 'Shell yeah?'" "Sometimes, I love the spring tulip much." "I lilac the spring." “A peony for your thoughts.” “That’s a-may-zing.” “I’m having the springtime of my life.” “Don’t worry, bee happy.” “Mother Nature really sprung this on us.” “Can February march? No, but April may.” “Spring is everything I wanted it to bee.” “Should I go out this spring? May as well.” “Throwing my hat into the spring.” “Too much of a good spring.”