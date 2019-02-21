25 Puns About Spring Break & Wishing Your Followers Seas & Greetings On The 'Gram

Now that I'm a part of the "real world," I really miss one thing about college: spring break. Sure, I didn't go on tropical trips with my best friends, but it was still guaranteed time to myself — time to sleep in until noon and hit the virtual refresh button. Right now, you're likely making your plans, grabbing your plane tickets, and packing your suitcase with bathing suits and flip flops, and I'm totally jealous. (Can I come, or at least give you some puns about spring break?)

Let's be honest: Wandering to where the WiFi is weak and the waves are strong isn't your only option. You could easily swap the sunshine for a sweet cruise in the arctic, or some saturated sunsets in the middle of Spain. You could relax in front of your television for a few days, and call it "couch surfing," or head to New York City and scope out all the spots from Sex and the City. Sitting under the palm trees, though, with a pineapple drink in your hand, just sounds — well, fine-apple.

You can already picture yourself waking up to the sound of the ocean, and slipping into the hot tub right outside your room. You'll go to the breakfast buffet and have the chef make you a colorful smoothie, full of your favorite fruits, and load a plate with waffles and syrup on the side. Then, you'll go kayaking or hiking — your typical spring break excursions that are bound to leave you with the best stories and memories.

Just promise me one thing: You'll think about your followers and friends back home. You'll post at least one picture of your feet with the sea or the resort that you're staying at, with its dreamy pool, and add one of these 25 puns for spring break. They're truly built for showcasing those good vibes on the 'Gram.

1. "It's spring break. Can I get a, 'Shell yeah?'"

2. "This is my resting beach face."

3. "You're just jelly because you're not on spring break."

4. "My crew runs this beach."

5. "You can call me on my shell phone."

6. "We mermaid to be best friends."

7. "Let's nama-stay at the beach for the rest of the semester."

8. "You are one in a watermelon."

9. "I've been seriously deprived of my vitamin sea."

10. "This is what happens when you wish upon a starfish."

11. "This island is the pineapple of my eye."

12. "Sip me, baby, one more time."

13. "I was mermaid for this spring break life."

14. "I love you to the beach and back."

15. "Tropic like it's hot."

16. "Game of ice cream cones."

17. "Feelin' beachy AF."

18. "It's been a long time with no sea."

19. "The grass is always greener under the coconut trees."

20. "Talk to the palm."

21. "Don't let college tide you down."

22. "Dear spring break, lime yours."

23. "Girls just want to have sun."

24. "This week I'll be couch surfing."

25. "Seas and greetings."

Did you find at least a few captions? Sweet! Now you don't need to surf the web, and can focus all of your energy on getting your suitcase packed and having a good time. I don't think it'll be too difficult, considering you'll be surrounded by sand, sun, and the surf.

Well, I guess this is bon voyage! Safe travels, and don't forget to send a postcard, or post your seas and greetings on the 'Gram!