It seems like everyone’s taking a cold, hard look at their long-term goals these days, so if you’ve been feeling the random urge to revamp your vision board, it’s not just you. As 2022 comes to a close, it’s impossible not to consider the plans and objectives you have for the new year, and with the upcoming winter solstice, you’ll be eager to set these ambitions in motion. As we leave the adventures of Sagittarius season behind, the spiritual meaning of the 2022 winter solstice will be about preparing for a very ambitious 2023, so get ready to be booked and busy.

The winter solstice coincides with the start of Capricorn season, which means that the sun will be shifting into this cardinal, earth sign right as winter officially begins. As Saturn-ruled zodiac sign, Capricorn is all about setting and achieving goals that require immense discipline and structure. The pragmatic nature of this season will allow each sign to not only set realistic goals, but work toward achieving them — without distractions. Since success tends to require some form of sacrifice, every sign will be leaning into the self-control required in order to see success. Capricorn season is ensuring your discipline will ultimately pay off.

Lemon Photo/E+/Getty Images

When Is Winter Solstice 2022?

The sun will shift into Capricorn on Dec. 21 at 4:49 p.m. ET, marking the official start of the winter season. Under this cardinal, earth sign, every sign will be invited to initiate endeavors that provide stability and structure. While Capricorn energy has a tendency to be a bit tedious, its reward is in the discipline it encourages. Without a plan, it’s impossible to reach any kind of finish line — and Capricorn season is the perfect time to take advantage of a focused head-start.

The solstices and equinoxes in astrology always coincide with a cardinal sign — Aries season aligns with the spring equinox; Cancer with the summer solstice; Libra with the fall equinox; and Capricorn with the beginning of winter. This is because the changing of seasons is typically the best time to initiate a new beginning in your life, and the winter solstice in particular tends to be the ideal time to pursue goals you may not have had the resilience to accomplish before.

While the stakes you set for yourself now may be lofty, you’ll be able to reach new heights when it comes to your goals and ambitions this season. Just remember to be gentle with yourself, because this energy can oftentimes feel a bit rigid and restrictive. When you overcome challenges, be sure to acknowledge your abilities. As the year ends, it’s important to appreciate how much you’ve been able to achieve not only now, but throughout the year. Even the boss needs their flowers every now and then.