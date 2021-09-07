Even if you’re not moving into the dorms for the first time or a new apartment, the fall is always a great time to spruce up your space. Something as simple as adding new throw pillows to your couch or art to your wall can go a long way, and if you’re a Disney stan, you’ll definitely want to check out Society6’s Disney Minnie Mouse Collection for some must-have pieces. The new collection, which debuted on Aug. 31 and is available until the end of 2021, features everything from pillows and art to comforters and mugs inspired by the beloved mouse. It basically has everything you need for a total room makeover.

Let’s face it, Minnie Mouse has always been a style icon with her signature bows and vibrant color patterns, and this collection from Society6 embraces that. Each item in the Disney Minnie Mouse Collection has also been created by a different female artist in the Society6 community, and each design is so unique and creative. Whether you’re looking for an inspiring art piece with quotes like “never lose your sparkle” or you want some unique color combos that will really stand out in your home, this collection has got you covered with everything from tees to side tables.

It all depends on what vibe you’re going for and what your space really needs. While the entire collection is a must-see for any Disney-loving individual, here are 14 items in the Society6 Disney Minnie Mouse Collection that are too cute not to check out.

01 "Minnie Mouse Surfing" by Tasiania Comforters Society6 $120 $84 See on Society6 If you’re moving into the dorms, one of the first things you want to get is a new comforter as it can really set the tone of your entire dorm room aesthetic. This cute surfing comforter featuring Minnie Mouse has beachy vibes with colorful patterns featuring a surfboard and sunglasses.

02 "Minnie Mouse Flower Power Luau" by Surfy Birdy Throw Pillow Society6 $30 $21 See on Society6 If you want to lean into the beach vibes, check out this Minnie Mouse luau throw pillow. It’s super cute and showcases Minnie playing a ukulele on the front. This is perfect for your couch or bed if you have a yellow theme going on.

03 "Minnie Mouse" by Sabrena Khadija Coffee Mug Society6 $17 $14 See on Society6 With the fall almost here, you’ll want to have some mugs ready for all the pumpkin spice lattes and chai drinks you’ll be sipping on. The Society6 Minnie collection has tons of cute mug designs to choose from, but this purple Minnie Mouse mug is an easy choice. It’s cute, colorful, and simple enough that you can use it year-round.

04 "Minnie Mouse - Fall" by Hanna Kastl-Lungberg Throw Blanket Society6 $55 $38 See on Society6 A warm throw blanket to wrap yourself up in is another great fall addition. This autumnal design has all the warm colors to fit in with the season, but it isn’t too fall specific. So, feel free to throw in on your bed for an easy pop of color in the spring and summer as well.

05 "Floral Minnie Mouse Ears" by CherbearCreative Shower Curtain Society6 $65 $45 See on Society6 It’s easy to give your bathroom a makeover with a new shower curtain. This Minnie Mouse floral ears design is super cute. Plus, it’s tropical and pink, so you won’t have to think too hard about adding this one to your cart.

06 "Minnie Mouse in the Garden" by Alja Horvat Credenza Society6 $649 $519 See on Society6 If you need extra storage space in your dorm or bedroom, this Minnie Mouse credenza is great. It has a 1960s mod design with all the flowers and a very subtle Disney feel. In fact, you’ll only notice the hidden Minnie Mouses if you look close enough.

08 "Minnie Mouse" by Rhianna Marie Chan Travel Mug Society6 $29 $23 See on Society6 For those days when you’re rushing off to class, you’ll want to have a good travel mug for your coffee. This Minnie Mouse mug will keep your hot drinks warm and your cold drinks cool all day long. It’s useful and adorable, which makes it a win-win.

10 "Minnie Mouse - Sparkle Orange" by P Hirst Art Print Society6 $22 $13 See on Society6 Grab a few of the art prints from the Minnie Mouse collection like this “never lose your sparkle” one for a collage wall above your bed. A pro tip from Society6 is to also “keep a collection of extra prints on hand to refresh your space for any season or occasion.” Throughout the semester, you can continue to give your room little makeovers to make the space feel brand new.

11 "Rainbow Minnie Mouse" by Morgan Sevart Wall Tapestry Society6 $45 $27 See on Society6 You can also hang this Minnie Mouse tapestry on the wall to give your space some character. This rainbow design is super cute and will work with a pink aesthetic. There’s also this purple Minnie Mouse tapestry ($27, Society6) if you’re looking for a piece to match your purple Minnie Mouse mug.

12 "Vintage Sorbet Minnie Mouse" by Sun Lee Framed Art Print Society6 $108 $65 See on Society6 In addition to the collection’s art prints and framed mini art prints, you can also get regular framed art prints that, depending on their size, can really fill up some empty wall space. This vintage Minnie design in particular can be a statement art piece in your living room or right above your bed frame. In addition to customizing size, you can also pick out different wood colors for the frame like white, red, and black.

13 "Hello Minnie Mouse Pink" by Gigi Rosado T-shirt Society6 $26 $18 See on Society6 Grab a new Minnie Mouse tee to makeover your wardrobe as well. Just think of the magical OOTDs you could plan with a Minnie shirt and your fave denim piece. You could even wear your new tee during your next Disney Parks vacay.