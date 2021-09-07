Even if you’re not moving into the dorms for the first time or a new apartment, the fall is always a great time to spruce up your space. Something as simple as adding new throw pillows to your couch or art to your wall can go a long way, and if you’re a Disney stan, you’ll definitely want to check out Society6’s Disney Minnie Mouse Collection for some must-have pieces. The new collection, which debuted on Aug. 31 and is available until the end of 2021, features everything from pillows and art to comforters and mugs inspired by the beloved mouse. It basically has everything you need for a total room makeover.
Let’s face it, Minnie Mouse has always been a style icon with her signature bows and vibrant color patterns, and this collection from Society6 embraces that. Each item in the Disney Minnie Mouse Collection has also been created by a different female artist in the Society6 community, and each design is so unique and creative. Whether you’re looking for an inspiring art piece with quotes like “never lose your sparkle” or you want some unique color combos that will really stand out in your home, this collection has got you covered with everything from tees to side tables.
It all depends on what vibe you’re going for and what your space really needs. While the entire collection is a must-see for any Disney-loving individual, here are 14 items in the Society6 Disney Minnie Mouse Collection that are too cute not to check out.
