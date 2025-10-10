Two of Cincinnati, Ohio’s biggest chains have come together for something that’s dividing the Kelce brothers. In January 2025, Skyline Chili and Graeter’s ice cream teamed up to release a Skyline Spice Ice Cream. The limited-edition flavor is inspired by Skyline’s famous chili with the savory dish’s secret spice mix and oyster crackers swirled in.

When Skyline and Graeter’s first announced their collab, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were split on how they felt while talking about it on the New Heights podcast. Jason said, “I cannot wait to try this,” but Travis was a little less enthused. “This is so disgusting,” he said at the time.

Even though hearing “chili” and “ice cream” in the same sentence may be a bit off-putting, the joint dessert doesn’t have any ingredients like ground beef or onions. Instead, it’s just seasoned with the same sweet spices that go into Skyline Chili’s popular menu item.

After visiting my best friend, who now lives in Cincinnati, earlier this year and getting to try both Skyline Chili and Graeter’s, I was curious to see how this collab would taste. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Skyline Spice Ice Cream and whether I side with Jason or Travis.

The Skyline Chili Ice Cream Is A True MVP

Sorry, Travis. I may be a Swiftie, but I have to side with Jason on this one. The Skyline Spice Ice Cream is divine. I was hesitant at first, hearing about the chili-inspired dessert, but with just the spices included, it’s delicious. I love a good cinnamon ice cream, and this was similar to that and perfect for the fall. It reminded me so much of Taylor Swift’s chai cookie recipe.

Skyline Chili

Since Travis is a fan of Swift’s homemade Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls, I’m surprised he’s not more into this, but maybe he just needs to try it as well. When I was able to taste the actual Skyline Chili, it was a bit too sweet for me, but those spices work so well in an ice cream. Honestly, I like this better than its inspiration.

Travis is also wrong about Graeter’s ice cream. He said on the podcast there was only one good flavor, but when I went there for myself, I loved it — especially the chocolate chunks that Graeter’s is known for. I was missing those chunks in this ice cream, but the oyster crackers pieces provided a perfect salty crunch to go with the sweet ice cream. I loved this so much that I couldn’t wait to get home from a recent vacation to enjoy more of it stored in my freezer.

The Skyline Spice Ice Cream is available now for a limited-time. You can order it for delivery in a Skyline Pack that comes with two Skyline Spice pints, along with the popular Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip that Travis and Jason talked about on New Heights, a Mocha Chocolate Chip, a seasonal Pumpkin, and a Toffee Chocolate Chip for $85.

TL;DR

Travis may disagree but Skyline Spice is actually a great snack to enjoy while listening to The Life of a Showgirl. The experience is a 5 out of 5.