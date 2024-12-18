As a professional single girl — I’ve been dating around for the last three years and write about my life online — I consider myself an expert in solo pampering. You might even say I’m my own favorite person to shop for. Sure, I’ve been buying goodies for all my friends and loved ones this holiday season, but I’m also using it as an excuse to check things off my list.

I want to go into the new year feeling hotter and more embodied than ever, so the items I’ve curated all speak to that goal. There’s attire for cozy nights in and hot nights out. There’s something to replace your mediocre hookups (IYKYK). There’s a pair of tights to ward off the “When are you going to settle down?” comments from your extended fam. Basically, I’m giving you permission to be a little selfish. It’s rough out there on the apps, babe — you deserve it.

Once your shopping for others is done and you (hopefully) have a little extra spending money in the budget, add these items to cart with a little gifting note about how hot you are. Nobody’s going to appreciate you quite like you.

A Sweatshirt To Throw Shade At Your Ex

Boys Lie is my favorite loungewear brand for obvious reasons: This is a message I can stand behind. Plus, everything they make is super cozy and the quality is worth the splurge.

A Fragrance For First Dates

Every time someone asks me what scent I wear, I’m happy to share (hot girls don’t gatekeep!). Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty perfume is my holy grail: It’s sultry and warm, with a little bit of musk and spice. The queen herself said, “It's my essence captured in a bottle,” so if that’s not enough to convince you, there’s nothing more I can do.

A Vibe That Looks Cute On Your Nightstand

In my humble opinion, the very best gift you can give yourself is a new vibrator. This Satisfyer suction device uses air pressure to deliver 11 different wave settings depending on the intensity you prefer. Escape the rollercoaster of terrible hookups by getting a present won’t ghost you and will make sure you have an orgasm every time. (Believe me, no man from Hinge can guarantee that.)

A Necklace To Remind People You Don’t Take Sh*t

My favorite detail about this necklace is how the lettering sits upside-down. It’s not exactly an in-your-face statement piece, but it’s not a subtle one, either. Personally, I’d like to wear this on subway commutes as a threat to anyone who tries to talk to me before I’ve had coffee.

A Lingerie Bodysuit To Wear On Nights Out

I’ve been loving the celeb trend of wearing sheer tops in public, and I’m always looking for an excuse to show off my lingerie with a great ‘fit (especially since no one else is admiring it at home). Thistle & Spire makes some of the most intricate pieces out there, and this bodysuit deserves a main character moment on a girl’s night out.

Astrology Wine For A Cozy Night In

As much as I love dressing up, I’m also deeply committed to the art of being cozy. A night in with wine and The Sex Lives of College Girls is my idea of a dream solo evening. As a witchy girl, I live by my birth chart, and this astrology-themed wine brand is a perfect Venn diagram of my interests.

Tights That Make You Feel Like A Boss

I know Samantha Jones would agree that it’s not worth it to marry rich. It’s better to be free of constraints and able to date whoever you want. These tights get that message across so your great-aunt will stop asking when you’re going to get a boyfriend. You are your own rich man, period.