Movies
30 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Quotes That Ring True For Your Fiercest Insta Pics

For all the adventures with the Katy to your Shang-Chi.

By Rachel Chapman
Marvel

Shang-Chi is the latest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film, which stars Simu Liu, broke box office records in its first weekend, and it’s no wonder why. With some of the best fight sequences in all of the MCU, Shang-Chi is action-packed from start to finish. While you may not be fighting a man with a razor for a fist on the bus IRL, you can use some Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings quotes to caption some of your best Insta pics.

Warning: Spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follow. Fighting bad guys probably isn’t an everyday occurrence for you, but you do like to go on adventures with your BFF just like Shang-Chi and Katy (played by Awkwafina). The relationship between theses two may have even resonated with you, especially if your idea of decompressing with your bestie after a long day of work includes late-night karaoke. You also understand your BFF better than anyone else, which is similar to Trevor (played by Sir Ben Kingsley) and the adorable Morris.

So, whether you’re working out at the gym, singing your favorite songs, or just chilling at home with your favorite person, you need these 30 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings quotes to have on hand for all the ‘Gram-worthy moments.

  1. “You can't outrun who you really are.” — Xu Wenwu
  2. Throughout my life, the Ten Rings gave our family power. If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you’re strong enough to carry them.” Xu Wenwu
  3. “Calm down, mate! I'm not dead, it's just a performance! Now get down here and play along!” — Trevor
  4. “I gave you 10 years to live your life. And where did that get you?” — Xu Wenwu
  5. “You are a product of all who came before you, the legacy of your family. You are your mother. And whether you like it or not, you are also your father.” ” — Ying Nan
  6. “Is this what you wanted?” — Shang-Chi
  7. “You got this.” — Katy
  8. “I rediscovered my passion.” — Trevor
  9. “That's not gonna happen.” — Shang-Chi
  10. “I know you don't like to talk about your life, but a guy with a freaking machete for an arm just chopped our bus in half!” — Katy
  11. “Be careful how you speak to me, young man. I have lived 10 of your lifetimes. I have eaten more salt than you have had rice in your life!” — Xu Wenwu
  12. “I’ve been doing weekly gigs for lads ever since.” — Trevor
  13. “Tonight, we give thanks to all those who came before us who made us who we are today.” — Ying Nan
  14. “So, you’re like his jester.” — Katy
  15. “Welcome to the circus.” — Bruce Banner
  16. “That's a weird horse!” — Trevor
  17. “OK, let’s get you ready to fight.” — Jon Jon
  18. “I can give you a quick preview if you like.” — Trevor
  19. “This is gonna take your brand to a whole new level.” — Jon Jon
  20. “They can see you. You’re real.” — Trevor
  21. “Where’s his face?” — Katy
  22. “Be careful how you speak to me, boy!” — Xu Wenwu
  23. “Never heard of her.” — Jon Jon
  24. “He’s a bit sensitive about that.” — Trevor
  25. “I’m gonna change the course of history.” — Shang-Chi
  26. “Does he look like he can fight?” — Katy
  27. I thought I could change my name, start a new life... but I could never escape his shadow.” — Shang-Chi
  28. “I heard my mother saying ‘Don't overthink, idiot. Just aim and fire.” — Katy
  29. “We make a great team!” — Katy
  30. “If I die, it's your fault!” — Shang-Chi