30 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Quotes That Ring True For Your Fiercest Insta Pics
For all the adventures with the Katy to your Shang-Chi.
Shang-Chi is the latest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film, which stars Simu Liu, broke box office records in its first weekend, and it’s no wonder why. With some of the best fight sequences in all of the MCU, Shang-Chi is action-packed from start to finish. While you may not be fighting a man with a razor for a fist on the bus IRL, you can use some Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings quotes to caption some of your best Insta pics.
Warning: Spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follow. Fighting bad guys probably isn’t an everyday occurrence for you, but you do like to go on adventures with your BFF just like Shang-Chi and Katy (played by Awkwafina). The relationship between theses two may have even resonated with you, especially if your idea of decompressing with your bestie after a long day of work includes late-night karaoke. You also understand your BFF better than anyone else, which is similar to Trevor (played by Sir Ben Kingsley) and the adorable Morris.
So, whether you’re working out at the gym, singing your favorite songs, or just chilling at home with your favorite person, you need these 30 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings quotes to have on hand for all the ‘Gram-worthy moments.
- “You can't outrun who you really are.” — Xu Wenwu
- “Throughout my life, the Ten Rings gave our family power. If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you’re strong enough to carry them.” — Xu Wenwu
- “Calm down, mate! I'm not dead, it's just a performance! Now get down here and play along!” — Trevor
- “I gave you 10 years to live your life. And where did that get you?” — Xu Wenwu
- “You are a product of all who came before you, the legacy of your family. You are your mother. And whether you like it or not, you are also your father.” ” — Ying Nan
- “Is this what you wanted?” — Shang-Chi
- “You got this.” — Katy
- “I rediscovered my passion.” — Trevor
- “That's not gonna happen.” — Shang-Chi
- “I know you don't like to talk about your life, but a guy with a freaking machete for an arm just chopped our bus in half!” — Katy
- “Be careful how you speak to me, young man. I have lived 10 of your lifetimes. I have eaten more salt than you have had rice in your life!” — Xu Wenwu
- “I’ve been doing weekly gigs for lads ever since.” — Trevor
- “Tonight, we give thanks to all those who came before us who made us who we are today.” — Ying Nan
- “So, you’re like his jester.” — Katy
- “Welcome to the circus.” — Bruce Banner
- “That's a weird horse!” — Trevor
- “OK, let’s get you ready to fight.” — Jon Jon
- “I can give you a quick preview if you like.” — Trevor
- “This is gonna take your brand to a whole new level.” — Jon Jon
- “They can see you. You’re real.” — Trevor
- “Where’s his face?” — Katy
- “Be careful how you speak to me, boy!” — Xu Wenwu
- “Never heard of her.” — Jon Jon
- “He’s a bit sensitive about that.” — Trevor
- “I’m gonna change the course of history.” — Shang-Chi
- “Does he look like he can fight?” — Katy
- “I thought I could change my name, start a new life... but I could never escape his shadow.” — Shang-Chi
- “I heard my mother saying ‘Don't overthink, idiot. Just aim and fire.” — Katy
- “We make a great team!” — Katy
- “If I die, it's your fault!” — Shang-Chi