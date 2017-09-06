Ugh, the haters. You can't live with them, and you can't live without them… well, sort of. You would rather not deal with their negativity and hurtful comments. However, in many ways, your haters have turned you into a self-confident, self-loving queen. In the process of dealing with them, you’ve learned how to lift yourself up when you’re feeling down, make real and valuable friendships, and focus on the good. Now, you’re posting selfies left and right, and just need some Instagram captions to throw shade at your haters.

You don’t want to become a hater yourself. But, you do want to let those people know in a respectful and subtle manner that you’re like Taylor Swift post-reputation era: thriving. You’ve surrounded yourself with people who love you unconditionally, and wear and do whatever you want. (Assuming it’s not hurting anyone, of course.) Every morning, you look in the mirror and think to yourself, “Wow, I’m awesome,” before tackling little tasks that’ll turn your goals into a reality. There are very few things that can wipe the smile off your face, and haters are not one of them.

Most of the time, you forget the haters even *exist*. That’s because you're too busy loving yourself, working on your goals, and figuring out how you can become an even better version of you. We stan a self-confident queen like yourself, and also understand the desire to post a #fire selfie with one of these shady captions. Find one at your leisure, and then get back to glowing and growing.

"Get on my level." "These vibes are unmatched." "Don’t forget the mute button exists, besties." "I’ll be over here, loving myself and all that." "They never see it comin’, what I do next." — Taylor Swift, "I Did Something Bad" "I don't hold grudges, you just become irrelevant." "I would like to confirm that I do not care." "Haters are cute little reminders that you're the sh*t." "Self-love is the greatest middle finger of all time." "It’s a beautiful day to love yourself." "See you later, haters." "This is a sign to love more and hate less." "Talk to the hand." "What goes around will come back around." "Whatever, I’m fabulous." "I’m honestly thriving." "Nothing but good vibes." "You could learn something from me." "Felt cute, won’t delete later." "I know I’m enough." "When in doubt, laugh it out." "Haters, who?" "Glowing like never before." "Feeling good like I should." "Say yikes and move on." "Ain't it funny, all the twisted games." — Olivia Rodrigo, “traitor” "Look at this place, you won." — Stevie Budd, Schitt’s Creek "Sheesh, I’m amazing." "I’m a savage." — Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage” "I’m sorry, I don’t do negativity." "Your bad vibes don’t really go with my outfit." "CEO of good vibes."