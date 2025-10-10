K-pop group SEVENTEEN is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. To mark the major milestone, the band released their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, on May 26, and kicked off their New_ World Tour in September.

Members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino will be making a pitstop in Los Angeles, California, for two shows at BMO Stadium on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Before the fun begins, SoCal fans can browse exclusive merch for the concert at SEVENTEEN’s Complex pop-up shop in Hollywood.

Similar to Complex’s recent experiences for Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend and the Jonas Brother’s Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, SEVENTEEN is hosting a free pop-up for Carats with music, official merch, and Insta-worthy photo moments. With fans coming to town just for the New_ World Tour, it’s likely to get crowded with long lines. To help you out, here is a guide to Complex LA’s “World Tour [New_] The City Los Angeles” Pop-Up with all the info you need before you go.

When Does SEVENTEEN’s LA Pop-Up Shop Open?

Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

Unlike previous Complex pop-ups, which have run from Friday through Sunday, the SEVENTEEN shop will be open Saturday, Oct. 11, until Monday, Oct. 13. The hours of the space will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. While the weather has cooled down a bit in LA, it can still get pretty hot in the sun. If you’re planning on going, I suggest you get there earlier in the day or prepare for the heat by bringing along some SPF and a good water bottle.

Don’t forget to pack a portable charger as well, so you have enough battery power to take pics of the space once you get inside. The pop-up will also likely be less crowded on Monday or later in the day.

Where Is SEVENTEEN’s Pop-Up Located?

The World Tour [New_] The City Los Angeles experience will be held at Complex LA’s space at 433 N Fairfax Ave. Parking can be a bit difficult in the area. There is mostly street parking, so you might want to rideshare to the location with your Carat besties.

What Can You Expect At SEVENTEEN’s Pop-Up Shop?

Complex

Once you get inside, you’ll be able to shop exclusive merch that you can only find at the Complex space. Fans can pick up official SEVENTEEN merch before the concert, so you don’t have to stress about your ‘fit for the show. There will also be music and more, according to the press release, that is “only available at this event.”

There will also be photo moments to snap some selfies while browsing the collection, and it’ll give you a chance to interact with your fellow Carats. If you plan on stopping by, you can RSVP online. However, an RSVP does not guarantee entry.