After a long, hot summer, fall is right around the corner — and much like the autumn leaves, we’re entering a season of letting go.

A line up of eclipses sets the tone for September. On Sept. 7, a total lunar eclipse in Pisces brings with it a theme of surrender, as well as the arrival of certain fated shifts. Later, on Sept. 21, a solar eclipse in the analytical sign, Virgo, asks you to release yourself from impossible standards. Meanwhile, Saturn will leave Aries and return to Pisces in its current retrograde cycle on Sept. 1, while Uranus retrogrades in Gemini on Sept. 6.

This month also brings a strong spiritual axis in healing. Now is the time to make big choices that matter to you, and free yourself from the restriction of other’s opinions. Communicate your feelings, and remain flexible, but stay true to your desires.

Some Signs Will Feel September’s Astrology More Than Others

Aquarians, Aries, and Cancer, good news: September will be particularly powerful for you. Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarians won’t face more challenges, per say, but astrologer Catherine Gerdes warns that that this upcoming month will be one of great change for these signs.

Ahead, Gerdes shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for September 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images It’s time to start a new chapter, dear Aries. September’s eclipses fall along your axis of health and spirituality, making this month a perfect opportunity to revitalize these areas of your life. The Sept. 7 lunar eclipse in particular could push you along a journey towards releasing a self-sabotaging habit. After the final eclipse of the month, on Sept. 21, Gerdes recommends turning a new leaf, by starting a new daily routine or health regime. Your interpersonal connections are also entering a new phase this month. On Sept. 19, Venus will enter your house of partnerships, adding sweetness to your deepest connections.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Creativity is the hot topic of your September, Taurus. It’s time to consider where you’ve held back from showcasing your talent, and where you’ve overextended yourself — the Pisces lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 may be a breaking point for this particular tension. The good news is that the Sept. 21 solar eclipse in Virgo falls in your house of personal creativity, and it will urge you to reinvest in yourself and your own projects. “If there’s a drafted manuscript or unfinished artwork, you might feel a boost to start again before the month’s end,” Gerdes says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Big things are coming, Gemini. On Sept. 6, Uranus will retrograde in your sign. “One of your twins — or a piece of yourself you’ve felt disconnected from in recent years — has you reassessing your recent decisions,” Gerdes explains. But don’t fret — this month’s energetic shift is meant to take your life to the next level, though Gerdes recommends taking a strategic and patient approach to the moment. Your work life may feel September’s effects as well. The Sept. 7 lunar eclipse falls in your house of reputation and career, which might lead you to loosen your grip on a work-related matter. “It’s OK to let go of something that may have defined you for the past 5 or 6 years,” Gerdes says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Riska/E+/Getty Images It’s time to dream big, dear Cancer. At the start of the month, Jupiter will form a trine with the north node in your fellow water sign, Pisces. This is the moment to take a risk that just feels right. “You could feel drawn to travel, embark on a retreat or get more involved with community service or philanthropy. In other news, you could be redefining where it feels like home for you,” Gerdes says. Maybe you’ve even outgrown your literal home. Mars in Libra and the solar eclipse in Virgo could be propelling you to new places, whether it’s a new apartment, or a new city entirely.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) September is all about embracing your playful side, Leo. Take advantage of Venus’ transits through your sign, lasting until Sept. 19, bringing with it a carefree energy. You deserve a break. The month’s eclipses highlight your financial houses. “This is the energy of ‘where one door closes another door opens,’” Gerdes says. Maybe you’ll find yourself in a new partnership, or embark on a new, solo business venture. Keep your eyes peeled, because opportunities are plentiful this month — you might be surprised by where they come from.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) This month will be one of ups and downs for dear Virgo. Venus enters your sign on Sept. 19, bringing a sweet and tender energy, and the Sept. 21 solar eclipse in Virgo might introduce new routines or health regimes. However, your interpersonal connections might feel challenging. If there’s a partnership that’s standing in the way of the next phase of your journey, the Sept. 7 lunar eclipse may put more strain on that connection. Remember that sometimes, the best thing you can do for yourself is to just let go. At the same time, new connections may enter your life this month, who may play a significant role personally or professionally.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) ZenSaBi/E+/Getty Images Get ready for a burst of energy, Libra. You’ll get a boost with the arrival of your season on Sept. 22 — you’re in your element now. For some time, Mars has been transiting your sign, providing you with the passion to invest in your most significant relationships. Coupled with Mercury entering Libra on Sept. 18, heightening your drive for connection and communication, this is the perfect opportunity to put yourself out there more, personally or professionally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Dear Scorpio, Gerdes warns, “It can be challenging to not overthink when Mars is transiting the 12th house — as it will be for you early to mid-September.” Your hesitancy might test your friendships this month, as well, leading you to potentially rethink some of your connections. Things are looking up in the latter half of the month, however. On Sept. 22, Mars enters your sign, providing you with a boost of energy you desperately need. Consider investing it in a creative project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) September might be a tumultuous month for Sagittarius. The upcoming eclipses activate your houses of career and home, and could push you to take big steps in either area of your life. If your professional path has felt unsatisfying, now is the time to do something about it. “Fated changes could be in order with your home or family, but that’s not something to fear,” Gerdes reassures you. “Envision what you want your professional and home life to look like, and let things unfold.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) LPETTET/E+/Getty Images Dear Capricorn, what do you really believe in? “The transiting south node through your house of philosophy could have called into question some deeply held beliefs,” Gerdes explains. With the lunar eclipse on Sept. 7, you may find yourself formulating a new creed, that better fits the version of yourself you’ve grown into. You may also find that your friendships are evolving this month. Don’t be afraid to sit back, and let them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Don’t doubt yourself this month, Aquarius. “Pluto in your sign forming a trine with Uranus in Gemini has been pulling a new side of you to the forefront,” Gerdes says. Essentially, if you have taken a big step recently, the Uranus retrograde, starting Sept. 6, might leave you rethinking your choices. It’s not time to panic — you may just need more time to settle into the new life you’re creating. Don’t close yourself off to new opportunities, either. September’s eclipses are occurring along your financial axis, inviting change in this area.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) You’re entering a new era, dear Pisces. On the first of the month, Saturn in retrograde will return to your sign, where it will stay until Feb. 2026. This could dredge up anything unexamined from its previous years-long transit through your sign. It’s time to ask yourself, “What big lesson were you learning these past two or three years? Where or how did you feel challenged to grow?” Gerdes says. Be kind to yourself, and take it particularly easy on Sept. 7. After that, you’ll find yourself in a new season.

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author