Your August 2025 Horoscope Is An End-Of-Summer Reset

Summer might be winding down, but Leo season is just getting started. With the fieriest of all fire signs in it’s element, the last few weeks of the season are sure to be anything but boring. According to the cosmos, this August will bring the confidence, clarity, and creative energy needed to finish the summer off with a bang.

While July brought a blaze of main character energy, August’s flame burns just as bright — but perhaps a bit more concentrated. The month kicks off with a cosmic reset, brought by the new moon in Virgo on Aug. 1. This astro event is an opportunity to realign your goals with what feels right, not with perfection.

Just a few weeks later on Aug. 17, the full moon in Aquarius continues that line of questioning. It’s a moment of personal rebellion, and a chance to embrace the things that make you, you, and shake off the opinions of others.

Leo season comes to an end on Aug. 23, when the sun shifts into Virgo, bringing precision, intention, and cleanup energy. You’ve undoubtedly learned a lesson or two this month, dear reader, and now it’s time to build on it.

Some Signs Will Feel July’s Astrology More Than Others

Virgos, Geminis, and especially Leos: according to astrology expert and founder of Cosmic Fusion Michelle Bell, it is your month. Scorpios, Aquarians, and Capricorns, however, are not quite as lucky.

While Leos are set to experience what Bell calls “a cosmic power up,” and are encouraged to proceed into the month with gusto, she recommends that Scorpios, Aquarians, and Capricorns take a slower and more steady approach.

Ahead, Bell shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for August 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images The heat of Leo’s fire might feel like it’s burning beneath you, Aries, but don’t let it set you off. “True power comes from alignment, not adrenaline,” Bell reminds you. “Let passion lead, but anchor it in purpose.” She recommends directing your energy towards a single creative risk this August. The thrill will come from seeing it to completion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Dear Taurus, Bell asks, “What if you leaned into change instead of resisting it?” You so love your comfort zone, but this August, you might find it heating up. Joy and growth can both feel safe, if you let them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You are powerful this month, Gemini, and don’t you forget it. You will find that your voice and charm are supercharged, and your ideas are catching fire. Take this auspicious moment to water the connections that matter to you, and not simply to entertain the crowd. “Socially and creatively, August delivers synchronicities and spark,” Bell says. “Speak up — people are listening.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Dear Cancer, it’s your time to shine. Self worth doesn’t require withdrawal, and this August, it’s time to step into the light, emotionally and financially. Manifest recognition — you’ve earned it — and accept it unapologetically, without minimizing your success.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images As we continue into your season, Leo, your confidence, magnetism, and power only grow. This is the time to manifest your solar center, and an opportunity to step into a leadership role that is both thrilling and true to you. “It’s not about ego, it’s about impact,” Bell says. “The spotlight isn't something you chase — it's something you are.” Embrace it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Dear Virgo, your season is just around the corner, and with the new moon visiting your sign, your natural gifts are in focus. Clarity, refinement, and glowing-up are on the horizon, but first, Leo season teaches you to value yourself, fully and loudly. This August, it’s time to show up boldly in the areas you’ve mastered behind the scenes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) August is all about finding the balance between aesthetics and substance, dear Libra. Leo season brings a magnetizing energy — harness it, and don’t just mirror those around you. This month, align yourself with people and projects based on your true passion, and be careful not to mistake a passing vibe for substance. As Bell reminds you, “Let your beauty and brains work in harmony.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Control is top of mind for you this month, Scorpio. Leo activates your reputation sector, but don’t forget to ask yourself if you’re building influence, or armor. No amount of control will protect you from transformation, and remember that vulnerability is commanding in it’s own right. “Let the fire of August soften your grip,” Bell says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Super Scout/E+/Getty Images It’s tempting to launch into August at full speed, Sagittarius. Leo season brings a fiery energy that suits you, but it also challenges you to engage in each day at a greater depth. You can grow from joy, not just motion. Your homework this month is to pick a dream, and give it structure, not just enthusiasm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) You tend to do your best work backstage, Capricorn, but Leo season invites you to come out from behind the curtain. Your presence speaks for itself — you don’t have to prove your worth to the audience. “Pushing harder won’t get you what inner peace can,” Bell says. “Make space for stillness, not just strategy.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The past few months have been arduous, dear Aquarius, and August is yet another challenge — but one that brings significant growth. The full moon in your sign on August 17 is a chance to release tired narratives. The question is, what are you willing to let go of so you can thrive? Thankfully, clarity is also abundant this month — you know what is authentic, and what’s counterfeit. Don’t be afraid to practice detachment as you step into August, but beware the slippery slope towards avoidance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Leo speaks to the simple parts of your life, Pisces. This season lights up your rituals and health zone, so take the opportunity to slow down, and honor both. “Make your habits sacred,” Bell recommends. Now is the time to build a routine that feels right for both your physical body, and your cosmic intuition.

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion