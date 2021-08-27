September Will Be Full Of Optimistic Energy For 3 Zodiac Signs

The last few weeks of summer are finally here, which is a testament to how fast time truly flies. Seasons come and go, leaving behind chaos and change in their midst. The beautiful thing about astrology is the way it continues, no matter how stuck you might feel. Whenever stagnancy strikes, astrology is always there to shake things up. With that in mind, the cosmos are gifting you with another month to set things right. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2021 — Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio — then you’re being blessed with an abundance of optimistic energy.

The month begins with the sun in mutable earth sign Virgo, giving you the ideal energy to get organized, analytical, and practical. Virgo is a zodiac sign that’s concerned with cleanliness, logic, and details. Let this season help you take realistic measures toward improving your life. Organize that messy bookshelf that’s been bothering you. Collect a few healthy recipes and start meal prepping. Write in your journal every morning, helping you plan your day with purpose. Virgo loves clear answers to problems; answers that can’t be argued with.

September is a season of transition. As the sun travels through Virgo, you find a sense of completion with your experiences this summer. Then, when the sun enters Libra on Sept. 22, autumn kickstarts, guiding you through the season of harvest. Nothing stays the same as you embrace these changes, but why would you want them to? The next season still has so much to teach you.

Here’s what these zodiac signs can look forward to:

Virgo: You’re Embracing Your Future And Pulling No Punches

You’re trying so many new things this month, Virgo. The sun is in your first house of the self, encouraging confidence, boldness, and a desire to improve yourself. With Uranus encouraging you to embark on new adventures and take a chance on opportunities you might have previously judged too harshly, there’s no telling what you’ll accomplish this month. Although things may feel bewildering during the weeks leading up to Mercury retrograde on Sept. 27, it’ll only deepen your search inside yourself. Who are you? Who are you becoming? And most importantly, where are you going?

Libra: You’re Feeling Alive And Motivated To Succeed

There is so much to look forward to this September, Libra. Venus — your ruling planet — will bless your ascendant until Sept. 10, pouring so much love, beauty, and indulgence into your autumn experience. As Mars enters Libra on Sept. 14, you may feel revitalized by passion, confidence, and power as the cosmos encourage you to compete a little harder and go for the goal. By the time Libra season begins on Sept. 22, you may feel comfortable in your skin as the energy matches your temperament with ease. Just beware of Mercury retrograde in Libra, which begins on Sept. 27. Although you may feel a double dose of confusion, you might as well embrace the ride it takes you on.

Scorpio: You’re Feeling Beautiful And Everyone Is Noticing

It may not be Scorpio season yet, but you’re certainly feeling right at home this month. On Sept. 10, Venus will enters Scorpio, sprinkling fairy dust across your first house of the self. This will make you feel more beautiful, as though you’re glowing from deep within, and everyone will take notice of your otherworldly beauty. This transit comes with so many perks. For example, you might notice more people checking you out. You might get asked out on more dates. Your friends will relish your presence. Most importantly, you’ll love the way you feel about yourself.