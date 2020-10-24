To any of the other zodiac signs, the season of leaves, apple picking, and pumpkin lattes is known as fall. For you, Scorpio, it's the season of living your most grounded, thoughtful, and synchronized life. When the whole universe shifts and puts focus on your constellation, you may feel on top of the world and like you can conquer your wildest dreams. Capture that feeling in selfies and blurry candids taken on a disposable, and post them to social media with some lovely Instagram captions for Scorpios.

Scorpio season won't last forever, but it'll be the beginning of many revelations, relationships, and friendships around the world. Your zodiac sign tends to create that kind of ripple effect by attracting others to the idea of a passionate, romantic, and memory-filled life. You’ve got an intense emotional energy that shouldn’t be diminished even in your Scorpio season Instagram captions. This is why Scorpio quotes for Instagram work best for you, whether it’s your season or not. You could even draft yourself a Scorpio bio for Instagram to let any new followers know just what they’re getting with you.

When you share your unfiltered self with the ‘Gram, everyone else in your circle follows along closely. They know they'll feel inspired and think differently than before just from your IG pics and Scorpio Instagram quotes. You value your friendships like no other, Scorpio, and that's why you'll want to post your newfound synchronization with the universe on social media. Before sharing, place one of these Scorpio captions for Instagram in your post — after all, each is handmade for Scorpios, like you.

Pollyana Ventura/E+/Getty Images

"Did anyone tell you it's Scorpio season, yet?" "There's something magical about Scorpio season." "Make your daydreams happen." "Sticking with the idea that I can live my wildest dreams." "This water sign is going with the flow of life." "Feeling pretty in sync with the universe these days." "Note to self: Don't be the only one standing in your way." "Telling wild and imaginative stories is sort of my thing." "I've got 99 emotions, and they all have to do with love." "Trying to pick out an outfit is tough when you always wear your heart on your sleeve." "I'm sorry for being a little dramatic. I'm a Scorpio." "The bravest ones do everything they've ever dreamed of." "I read the stars, and they told me it's my time to shine." "I'll be your best friend forever and ever." "Friendships, first. Everything else, second." "So far, Scorpio season is going really well." "I hope to always transform, change, and grow." "My manager's name is Pluto." "Nothing changes if nothing changes." "If you don't take some risks, you'll never feel the magic." "You are entirely up to you." "Special talents: Not afraid to dance like nobody's watching." "Step outside your comfort zone and let those fears go." "Let's get straight to the point, please." "Come as you are, love as much as you want." "Belly laughing with my people per usual." "You give life to what you give energy to." "Standing up for the people and the planet is the only way." "My Scorpio side made me do it." "POV: it’s Scorpio SZN.” "Hey, universe. Thanks for being on my team for a bit." "See you later, fellow Scorpios." “A Scorpio may want you, but we don’t need you.” “In the dark times, if you have something to hold onto, which is yourself, you’ll survive.” — Whoopi Goldberg “If you’re presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything.” — Katy Perry “Anyone after Scorpio, you’re merely settling. I promise.” “Choose me or lose me.” “A Scorpio is easy to please, but hard to handle.” “I used to be very revenge-motivated but that’s just because I’m a Scorpio.” — SZA “Do I get bonus points if I act like I care?”