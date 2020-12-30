It truly has been a Schitt-y year — aka a Schitt's Creek year. It’s possible you’ve spent a lot of time rewatching the hilarious series on Netflix, dancing around to "A Little Bit Alexis," and trying to figure out how to "fold in the cheese." Now, it's time to ring in another new year with some Schitt's Creek quotes for New Year's Eve. After all, there's no other family you'd want to celebrate with than the Rose family.

This year, you may be opting for an at-home celebration with just your roomies or family instead of getting glammed up to head out to a bar. Even if you’re just in your jammies, you can throw an epic Schitt's Creek-inspired NYE party that rivals some of the parties that were thrown on the series. Of course, for your celebration, you'll need a few themed snacks like a "fold in the cheese" board with Moria's enchiladas and some rosemary crackers. Make a toast to the new year with a Herb Ertlinger-inspired fruit wine cocktail, too. Along with dressing the part in an outfit Moira or Alexis would love to wear, you need to keep around some Schitt’s Creek quotes that can be used as New Year’s Eve captions on the ‘Gram.

Let’s face it, even with a planned party at home, you'll be snapping tons of pics. You may even want to set up a photo booth in the corner, and print off some Schitt's Creek props for you and your housemates to use. For all the snaps you end up taking, you need enough funny quotes from Schitt's Creek to pair with them. Luckily, you now have this list of 31 New Year’s Eve Schitt’s Creek quotes to draft up a NYE Insta post that's "simply the best."

"I don’t want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as ‘up for anything.'" — Alexis "I haven’t bedazzled anything since I was 22." — David "Do I wear my fringed vest? Or, more importantly, do I wear anything under it?" — Patrick "I don’t skate through life, David. I walk through life, in really nice shoes." — Alexis "You do realize I’m a professional vocalist?" — Moira "This wine is awful. Get me another glass." — Moira "Come in, come in. Make yourself at home. There’s nothing in the fridge, and I marked the booze so I’ll know if you touch it!" — Stevie "Fear not, she hath risen!" — Moira "I would be pleased to RSVP as pending." — Moira "I’m starting to feel like I’m trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here." — David "Oh, I know I don’t have any money, but I need to look like I don’t have money." — Johnny "You’d be shocked at how many celebrities show up to a thing with the promise of a free Wagyu slider." — Moira "I once hosted the non-televised portion of the Peoples Choice Awards." — Moira "I'm a Lamborghini, I'm a Hollywood star." — Alexis, "A Little Bit Alexis" "You must prepare for life, and whatever it will throw at you." — Moira "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year." — David "You're not the only one with an online presence." — Johnny "Best wishes, warmest regards." — David and Stevie "Love that journey for me." — Alexis "You are the life you accept for yourself." — Moira quoting Goldie Hawn "Feel free to sing along if you know the words!" — Alexis “Well, I say we throw a party.” — Johnny “Who wants some Zhampagne?” — Jocelyn “I opened red, I hope that's OK with everyone?" — Stevie “I won’t wear anything with an adhesive backing.” — Moira “I’m incapable of faking sincerity.” — Stevie “I miss being surrounded by loose acquaintances who think I’m funny and smart and charming.” — Alexis “You’re not the only one with an online presence.” — Johnny “I plan on popping a pill, crying a bit, and falling asleep early.” — David “What now? Do I leave everything behind and move to some random island to be with the love of my life? Because I did that with Harry Styles in England, and it was, like, too rainy.” — Alexis “You must prepare for life, and whatever it will throw at you. The opportunities will diminish, and the ass will get bigger. Oh, you can bet your bottom dollar it will! Especially yours.” — Moira