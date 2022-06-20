This $8 Sam’s Club Membership Deal Is 82% Off The Regular Annual Price

If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.

Sam’s Club’s $8 membership is actually a returning deal the chain debuted in January 2022. Regularly priced, the annual Sam’s Club membership is $45, which makes this about an 82% savings, so yeah, it’s safe to say people were hype about it. As a summer surprise, the chain brought back the $8 Sam’s Club membership on June 17, and you can score it in-store at your club through June 26. Of course, once you’re a member, then you’re also eligible for discounts throughout the year at the retailer, which means you’ll also be racking up savings on top of savings. And yes, more samples.

Once you’ve signed up for Sam’s Club, you can get right to shopping on all the summer deals available online through July 4. To give you some inspo for your Fourth of July party, here’s a look at the top picks for seasonal favorites.

You can opt to score your purchases via delivery, pick-up, or curbside pick-up. Once you’re a Sam’s Club member you can shop whenever you want and check out all the exclusive Member’s Mark items, the chain’s in-house brand.

Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for fun floats and churro deals at the café. If $45 was holding you back from all that Sam’s Club has to offer, you’ll definitely want to consider the $8 Sam’s Club membership deal. No, it’s not totally free, but it’s probably as close to free as you’re gonna get. Just remember to take the plunge before June 26, or else you’ll be back to pondering your membership until the nest surprise deal rolls around.