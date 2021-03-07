Though it's still spring, you may already be dreaming of warmer weather and lazy lake days of the summer. Thankfully, Sam's Club is giving customers a jumpstart to beach season with the early release of its mega-sized floats. Sam's Club's Retro Pink Limo Island Float will have you soaking in the rays on your own inflatable oasis.

Sam's Club's iconic Member's Mark Island Floats have officially returned to stores, which means you can start channeling those summer vibes ASAP. There's even a new offering in the special collection this year: Member's Mark Retro Pink Limo Island Float, which is a large inflatable automobile-shaped island that carries up to six people. Hopping on the float is easy, since there's a special swim platform on the back with four handles for gripping. Of course, pool days are all about lounging in the sun, so to make your experience comfy as possible, there's bench seating with backrests in the center of the inflatable limo.

There's even plenty of space to sit back and relax on the front and rear platforms when you'd like to take a break from the party. Storing all your food and drink for the day won't be an issue, since the float comes with six cup holders and two built-in coolers. Once you're ready to call everything a wrap, simply deflate the float with the quick release safety valve.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

If you're ready to take your lake or pool days to the next level this season, you can purchase the Member's Mark Retro Pink Limo Island Float at Sam's Club for $199.98. The product is available for delivery at an additional cost. You'll also want to check out the new smaller floats selling for only $14.98, including Member's Mark Animal Tube Pool Float and Member's Mark Mesh Animal Float, which comes in different animal designs.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to enjoy the group float with the pod that you've been quarantining with. If you decide to travel with the float, you'll also want to follow the CDC guidance on testing and quarantining for travelers as of Feb. 18.