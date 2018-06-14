35 Rooftop Captions That Will Take Your Instagram To New Heights

Summers were made for rendezvous on rooftops and sharing those new heights on the 'Gram. From up high, you feel so much closer to the warm sunshine, and the view is beyond gorgeous. It’s the definition of Insta-worthy, which is why you need some Instagram captions. As far as rooftop captions are concerned, though, it really depends on what you're celebrating up there.

Are you and your ride-or-dies hitting up a rooftop bar for happy hour? Maybe you're fortunate enough to have access to the roof of your place and plan to barbecue the entire summer away. You could also enjoy a movie under the stars with your own setup or Rooftop Cinema Club for date night with bae. Either way, there's no excuse for not taking advantage of the rooftops this summer and soaking up as much vitamin D as you can.

Let’s not forget those long heart-to-hearts on the roof with your squad that last longer than the sunsets. Those are the kinds of memories you’ll want to cherish forever, and the right rooftop quotes will help you do that. While looking down at your city from a rooftop gives you so much perspective and clarity, you may need some help coming up with your own Instagram captions. After all, the view is bound to leave you speechless, so just use any of these 35 rooftop quotes that are sure to make a big impression.

“Mine was the twilight and the morning. Mine was a world of rooftops and love songs.” — Roman Payne “I love views that make me realize most of my problems aren't that big of a deal." — Anthony Gucciardi “The most profound discoveries are often in plain view, you just need to know where to look for them.” ― Steven Magee "My favorite way to rise above the BS? Rooftops." “This belongs to everyone. So enjoy the view.” “If you want to change yourself, you have to change your point of view.” — Nina Hrusa "Let's sit on a rooftop at 2 a.m. and talk about life." "Adventure awaits." "Life is much easier when you just chill out." "Up here, nothing else matters, except the stars." "So, if you've got something to say, say it from the rooftops." "It's summer. Let's climb to the roof." "The climb may be tough, but the view from the top is always better." "Don't look back, unless it's a good view." "Current mood: Taking this summer to new heights." "Girls just wanna have sun." “You've got a smile that could light up this whole town." — Taylor Swift, “You Belong With Me” “Life is short. Stay awake for it." "I'm gonna soak up the sun." — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun" "Stay close to people who feel like sunlight." "The most beautiful thing under the sun is being under the sun." "When you can't find the sunshine, be the sunshine." "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully." — Kristen Butler "Leave the drama down there. Let's party up here." "Make your summer the kind of summer movies would be jealous of." “Summer nights and city lights." “Work hard so that you can enjoy the view." “I choose the view over you.” “With views like these, who needs enemies?” “What were you saying? I got lost in the view.” “City of stars, are you shining just for me?” — La La Land “They will see us waving from such great heights.” — The Postal Service, “Such Great Heights” “My favorite hour is golden hour.” “Came for the party, stayed for the view.” “If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck.”