Nowadays, there are very few recipes you aren't willing to try. Especially if you see your favorite TikTok creators making cookie dough bread or a bowl of pancake cereal, you have to whip out your pans and whisks, and bring the sweet treats to life in your own kitchen. The next recipe to conquer? One of the Rice Krispies Treats recipes on TikTok that'll surely make your mouth water every time you hit play.

These recipes take the treats you know and love, and bring them to a new and dreamy level. They toss in unexpected ingredients like spoonfuls of cookie butter, strawberry-flavored cereal, frosting, and rainbow-colored sprinkles to ensure your tastebuds have a #legendary experience. When you're creating the sticky marshmallow mixture on your hot stovetop or whipping out your specialty cookie cutters, you'll realize how genius the users who posted the recipe videos really are. You may even open up the TikTok app and record your own video, so you can shoutout the users in your caption who gave you such tasty inspo.

Of course, before you can make that post, you have to pick one of these 10 recipes here to try out at-home. Beware: They'll make your mouth water from the minute you hit play.

01 These Rice Krispies Treats Are As Sweet As Can Be TikTok Let's start with something fancy like these Oreo Rice Krispies Treats from TikToker @arimonika that are ready to make their debut in your kitchen. TBH, they're actually fairly easy to make. According to the recipe on TikTok, you just have to crush up 20 Oreos before mixing up all the other ingredients. Drizzle on some white chocolate and top with chocolate chips, like this Yummly Oreo Rice Krispies Treat recipe. The result is super gooey and Instagram-worthy.

02 These Rice Krispies Treats Are Hot And Spicy Fans of Flamin' Hot Cheetos will have heart eyes for these Rice Krispies Treats from TikToker @liamslunchbox. The recipe for them on TikTok combines the #lit snack food with a marshmallow mixture. At the end, you can top your dessert off with some homemade Nutella for extra sweet and spicy flavor.

03 These Rice Krispies Treats Are Festive AF No matter what time of the year it is, you can celebrate your love for the holiday season. Turn on your favorite holiday movies like Elf and The Holiday and make these festive Rice Krispie Treats from TikToker @christmasbbaking. Just be sure to have red and green sprinkles in your cabinet before you embark on this tasty excursion. Chocolate lovers will also want to add some on top like these holiday-themed treats.

04 These Rice Krispies Treats Are Pretty In Pink TikTok Are you obsessed with everything pink? If so, you need to give strawberry Rice Krispies Treats a go. TikToker @nicole_thenomad’s recipe use the strawberry flavor of the cereal to brighten up the tasty dessert and can be made into cute hearts by pulling out your fave cookie cutters. You could also use strawberry marshmallows and throw in some freeze-dried strawberries to the mix as well. Don't forget to top them off with some frosting and sprinkles, OK?

05 These Rice Krispies Treats Are For Cookie Lovers Calling all cookie lovers! This recipe for Rice Krispies Treats from TikToker @kelseysfoodreviews is for you. It uses cookie butter from Trader Joe's to make extra gooey treats that are well-worth sharing on your own TikTok account. Try sprinkling some cinnamon on top if you want to be even more #extra with this recipe.

06 These Rice Krispies Treats Are A Cinnamon Dream Pull out the box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in your pantry for these cinnamon Rice Krispies Treats from Mythical Kitchen. Put them together and enjoy them with a cold glass of milk or even a cereal milk punch. They're bound to make your kitchen smell like your favorite diner or cereal bar, and encourage you to try other unique recipes for Rice Krispies Treats.

07 These Rice Krispies Treats Are Made With Fruity Pebbles TikTok Do you really want to be a game-changer in the kitchen? Try these treats that are made with Fruity Pebbles from TikToker @newt. Like every other Rice Krispies Treats recipe, begin by combining butter and marshmallows in a hot pan until the mixture reminds you of glue. Then, toss in your Fruity Pebbles and get ready to eat something straight-up magical in ~about~ an hour. Cover in some white chocolate for even more deliciousness and to make your rainbow color pop even more.

08 These Rice Krispies Treats Are A Go-To With Chocolate Chips You can trust that Melissa Ben-Ishay from Baked By Melissa knows how to make a delicious Rice Krispies Treat. Ben-Ishay says this recipe is the “only Rice Krispy Treat recipe you’ll ever make again” — it’s that good. It’s definitely a great go-to with some chocolate chips mixed in, and rainbow sprinkles on top to make your treats even more picture-perfect. If you really love the chocolate chips, you could also make some peanut butter chocolate Rice Krispie Treats next.

09 These Rice Krispies Treats Are So Colorful With Matcha For anyone whose go-to order at Starbucks is a matcha latte, you’ll want to try these matcha Rice Krispies Treats from TikToker @monicasle. Just mix in some matcha powder with your Rice Krispies, butter, and marshmallows. While you’re at it, make yourself a copycat Starbucks matcha latte to enjoy as you snack on your treats as well.

10 These Rice Krispies Treat Are Great For The Summer TikTok When you think summertime treats, you may think s’mores. With the marshmallows, you’re already a third of the way, so go ahead and make some s’mores Rice Krispies Treats. This recipe from TikToker @chefmilliemill uses both regular and chocolate Rice Krispies cereal. To really bring the flavors together, she adds a condensed milk mixture, dark chocolate, graham crackers, and more mini marshmallows on top at the end. Another way to enjoy s’mores Rice Krispies Treat is by replacing your graham crackers with Rice Krispies and putting chocolate and marshmallow fluff in the middle. Both recipes are fire!