Football fans are gearing up for the ultimate face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Meanwhile, you're sitting on your couch and texting your besties about the one and only Puppy Bowl. You're already picking between Team Fluff and Team Ruff, and placing a few bets on what pups will make stunning plays. So it's only right that you have some dog football puns on hand to use as 2022 Puppy Bowl Instagram captions, because it’s about to be cuteness overload.

That way, when you post on social media, whether it be in your Instagram feed or on your stories, you're prepared. You have a bunch of dog football puns waiting to be used when a corgi jets off with the ball, or a sweet golden retriever sneakily steals it from another "player." You can even come up with a Puppy Bowl post for the Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Kitty Half-Time Show, or the moment when the Lombarky Trophy is awarded. And if you have a pup of your own, be sure to include them in on the fun. Maybe they’ll even tolerate wearing a football jersey for awhile so you can take a photo.

All in all, you can document your well-spent afternoon in front of the TV — cheering on the pups running around on the miniature football field, and of course, eating delicious snacks. Just snap a pic of you and your paws-itvely furry BFF with the Puppy Bowl playing in the background and choose from one of these Puppy Bowl captions for the occasion. Be sure to tune into the 2022 Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet on Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. ET.

"Let the Puppy Bowl begin." "So, which pup is the quarterback?" "He's the real MVP. Most valuable pup." "You either love Team Fluff or you're wrong." "This football game is super-duper cute." "Who knew Super Bowl Sunday could be so adorable?" "I'm loving these snacks, but watching pups play football is the real treat." "Rootin' for Team Ruff. How about you?" "I can't keep calm when the Puppy Bowl is on." "This is my version of Super Bowl Sunday." "The cutest member of the football team." "All they do is play, play, play." "Football and puppies make the world go 'round." "But first, let's watch the Puppy Bowl." "Life is ruff when you're playing the Puppy Bowl." "Somebody call Gretchen Weiners. They made fetch happen!" "You're so paw-some." "Cuteness overload found here." "What the pup? That was totally a fumble!" "The most athletic pupper you ever did see." "Football, food, and watching cute fluffs." "I know we're losing in the fourth quarter, but I'm staying paw-sitive." "Daschund through the defense." "My pups really need to ketchup." “Thinking about belly rubs and the end zone." "Do it for the treats." "I want to pet all of these pups in the Puppy Bowl." "Super Bowl Sunday would be ruff without the Puppy Bowl." "I'm a Puppy Bowl kind of person." "Today's forecast: 100% chance of couch snuggles and Puppy Bowl hangs." "Little puppy, big football-filled world." "All about this corgi coverage." "These are the Sunday football games we live for." "How do I get my pup into the Puppy Bowl? Let me know." “This team is filled with some su-paw stars.” “Hanging out for the halftime paw-ty.” “Lookin’ ruff out there, boys.” “They all deserve to win, tbh.” “Woof, all that running looks exhausting.” “The zoomies are real on the field.”