With Season 4 set to premiere on Friday, Feb. 18, fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel can now step into Midge’s world at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. The NYC landmark has been transformed into an interactive experience, meaning you can take in afternoon high tea with Midge-inspired delights, or fully immerse yourself by staying in a Plaza hotel suite inspired by the Emmy award-winning show. Ready to hop into glamorous 1960s New York? Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to experience all the Amazon Prime Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Plaza Hotel pop-up has to offer.

To start, you can book a high tea experience at The Palm Court, one of NYC’s most beloved destinations for an afternoon cuppa. From now until Mar. 13, there’s even a special Marvelous Mrs. Maisel menu that acclaimed pastry chef Matthew Lambie created just to celebrate the release of Season 4. Your high tea cart comes with your choice of tea, plus a variety of both sweet and savory snacks inspired by New York in the ‘60s. There’s an elevated take on a deli-style pastrami on rye, a beet-infused deviled egg, and a sweet treats like a mini lemon meringue pie and a signature Midge Maisel pink macaron.

Courtesy of The Plaza Hotel

After you finish up your tea, you can spend your afternoon exploring the vitrines surrounding the Court. For a short time, you can view some of the most iconic costumes from the critically-acclaimed show, as well as some of the most recognizable props.

Courtesy of the Plaza Hotel

If you’re a super fan of the show, you’ll definitely want to check out the absolutely Marvelous suite at The Plaza Hotel, which is available from now until Apr. 10. Not only do you get to stay in a two-room suite at the Plaza — including a bedroom and parlor room — but the entire space is decorated in the style of Midge’s 1960s Upper West Side apartment. Both rooms are filled with actual antique pieces from the 1950s and ‘60s, including a vintage bar cart and TV set. There are also fun pops of the show’s signature pink throughout the suite to make you feel as if you’ve really walked into Midge Maisel’s home.

Reservations for the Mrs. Maisel interactive suite start at $1,675 per night, but they come with quite a few perks. If you book The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel suite, you and a guest will also get to go to afternoon high tea at The Palm Court, enjoy a Maisel-inspired styling session at the Warren Tricomi salon, and take part in an interactive experience where you get to shop Midge’s closet.

Courtesy Of The Plaza Hotel

If you want to experience tea, the suite, or both, you may want to book ASAP. The special “Midge Menu” for high tea only lasts until mid-March, and the suite is only available until early April. And while you’re waiting for your suite to become available, be sure to tune into the premiere of Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when it airs Feb. 18 on Prime Video.