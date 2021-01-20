A Gilmore Girls Fave Is Joining The Cast Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

It's been over a year since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 concluded, and the wait for more episodes has been brutal. Luckily, Season 4 was quickly greenlit after Season 3's launch, with production slated to begin in the spring of 2020. However, like much of Hollywood, that was put on a long-term delay when the coronavirus pandemic rolled in. As productions slowly picked back up at the end of August, hints that Amazon Prime's hit was gearing back up began to surface. It took a few more months, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 filming has now gotten back on track for 2021 and new cast members have been announced for the season.

Things weren't great in the world of Midge Maisel when fans last laid eyes on her. Season 3 was a time of triumph, as the budding comedian was tapped as the opening act for famous singer Shy Baldwin. Despite her inexperience (and the irritation of Shy's manager Reggie), Midge did pretty well on the road. She did a stint in Vegas and got to go to Miami. She even slow-danced around a relationship with real-life groundbreaking comedian Lenny Bruce, though nothing ultimately happened between them.

But then Midge's high-flying plans to head to Europe crashed to the ground. Her set at the Apollo Theater may have brought the house down, but in the wrong way — she foolishly hinted at Shy's closeted sexuality, much to his horror and outrage. As Shy's plane took off for Europe, Midge and Susie were left standing on the runway, both their dreams dashed.

Here's what to look forward to in Season 4:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Renewal Amazon Studios The good news for fans is that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 scored Amazon its biggest opening weekend for a series ever when it arrived. As a response, the studio didn't waste any time in greenlighting a Season 4 for fans distressed at this cliffhanger. (Or, as Midge would call it, an airplane hanger.) Season 4 was officially announced on Dec. 12, 2019.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Filming Amazon Studios As noted, the coronavirus pandemic halted the planned start of Season 4 production from its original April 2020 start date. After a six-month delay, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed in October the show was working toward a new filming start date come January 2021. Amazon is indeed getting things off the ground. On Jan. 20, 2021, TVLine reported Season 4 was getting underway with filming in New York City. As of June of 2021, filming is still going.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Cast David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The main Mrs. Maisel regulars are confirmed to be returning for the new season. That starts with Rachel Brosnahan as titular heroine and Alex Borstein as her faithful manager, Susie. Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub will also return as Midge's long-suffering parents. Along with Midge's family, Michael Zegen will also be back as ex-husband Joel, with Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron returning as his not-so-long-suffering parents as well. But that's not to say Midge and Joel are getting back together. Stephanie Hsu, who plays Joel's new love interest, Mei Lin, will reprise her role for Season 4 too. And in Midge's love life, Luke Kirby will be back as Lenny Bruce, in what is being called "an expanded role." As for guest stars this season, the biggest is the arrival of an old favorite from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s hit, Gilmore Girls. Milo Ventimiglia, who has since gone on to household name status from starring in This Is Us, will join the Maisel crew for the new season. And although there are no details about his character yet the spoilery pictures from filming in NYC’s Central Park suggest Midge has yet another suitor on the horizon.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Plot Amazon Studios Unsurprisingly, Sherman-Palladino is mum on where the show goes now that Midge's world has once again been upended. Other than Midge going home with her tail between her legs (and suddenly desperate for money), there's little anyone knows about the new season. When asked, Sherman-Palladino refused to divulge anything, instead joking that Baby Yoda would be guest-starring: "He does 10 minutes at the Playboy Club that is sensational." Somehow, I think Mando would disapprove.