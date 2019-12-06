Shy Baldwin's Songs On 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Will Take You Back In Time

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an excellent example of a period comedy. The costumes are delightful; the sense of New York Jewish life of the era is spot on. But with the show's move to take Midge on tour in Season 3, there's a new facet in town for the show to dive into -- the music of the late 1950s, early 1960s, as Midge opens for crooner Shy Baldwin. But though many of the crooning tunes of the time are well known, Shy Baldwin's songs on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seem unfamiliar. Are they the real deal? Warning: Spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follow.

It would not have been out of place to have Shy Baldwin sing recognizable hits from the era. Many of the touring artists of the day did not write their own material. With TV not yet ubiquitous, and nothing like MTV to fill the hours with original songs, an artist like Baldwin would have filled his live shows with as many standards of the era as he would have his own material. (Think, for instance, of Frank Sinatra, who sang hundreds of covers in his career.)

But in this case, the show did create original songs for actor Leroy McClain's fictional Baldwin to sing. "One Last Angel In Heaven," which is the opening number in the USO show, is an original, as is "That Night In Barkley Square." The songs in Vegas are originals too, including "(Falling in Love is) Wonderful." On the other hand, Reggie's song in Vegas, "Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby," is a 1943 song by Louie Johnson.

Where did these songs come from? According to Showbiz411, the Palladinos had them commissioned for the new season:

So the Palladinos got a songwriting team of composer Curtis Moore and lyricist Tom Mizer to pen original tunes that sound just like they’re from 1960. McClain – who’s playing Aretha Franklin’s brother Cecil in the new Respect movie shooting in Atlanta – doesn’t actually sing. So Shy Baldwin’s voice is supplied by gifted Broadway singer Darius de Haas. The result is magic. Plus all the girls in the Silver Belles actually do their own singing.

Even better, there's enough original material that was created for the new season to fill an entire album, one that's coming out a week after the show's premiere.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3 (Music From The Prime Original Series) is not yet listed on Amazon for pre-order, but that's most likely a move to keep spoilers under wraps. But according to Showbiz411, it should arrive Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.