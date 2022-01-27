Midge Maisel is heading back on stage with the return of Season Four of The Marvelous Ms. Maisel on Feb. 18, and Amazon Prime is giving a New York City landmark a Midge-approved makeover to celebrate. Until the end of February, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pop-up at Bryant Park’s Winter Village is decking everything out in all things pink and retro. In addition to all the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel photo-opps, there are three limited-edition themed cocktails that are sure to take you back to the 1960s.

To get the full experience, you’ll want to head to The Lodge — a cozy rinkside building full of NYC eateries and bars. The whole place has been made over with pink decor, including fun neon light displays. There are plenty of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-inspired tabletops and coasters, and you can watch snippets of the hit show on one of several TVs throughout The Lodge. You’ll also want to be sure to stop by and snap a pic at one of several photo opportunities for your Maisel Instagram posts.

If you’d rather enjoy the winter weather, you can stoll through Bryant Park’s Winter Village, taking in the views. And if you get a little too chilly, you can pop into any of the Cozy Igloos to warm up. Even these little pockets of coziness in the city are decorated to celebrate Mrs. Maisel with 1960s-inspired decor.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Photo opportunities aside, the on-theme cocktails are a can’t-miss part of the experience. The Alcove at Bryant Park is serving up some delicious sips that any Maisel super fan will want to try. There are three themed cocktails inspired by what Midge would order at any speakeasy in the ‘60s, and each one has its own unique twist on a classic libation:

The 1960 Spritz: cranberry puree blended with rosemary syrup and Prosecco, and garnished with an orange wedge.

cranberry puree blended with rosemary syrup and Prosecco, and garnished with an orange wedge. Button Club Old Fashioned: bourbon mixed with chai syrup,, lemon juice, and dashes of bitters, garnished with star anise.

bourbon mixed with chai syrup,, lemon juice, and dashes of bitters, garnished with star anise. The Headliner Martini: a cold brew concentrate blended with whiskey, brown sugar syrup, and chocolate bitters, garnished with an espresso bean.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Even if you aren’t totally hooked on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel yet, you still have time to catch up. Season Four starts on Feb. 18, so you can spend some time marathoning the first three seasons and watching Midge come into her own as a successful stand-up comedian in the early 1960s. According to Amazon, the latest season will spotlight Midge as she dedicates herself to her craft and grows as a comedian and person, while simultaneously causing a rift between her and the people she cares about most.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Once you’re all caught up, head over to Bryant Park with your fellow Maisel fans to experience this limited-time pop-up in the heart of NYC. Wear your favorite pink sweater, sip on a cocktail or two while overlooking the ice rink, and get ready to watch Midge take on the world.