These Franken Berry & Count Chocula Cookies Taste Like The OG Cereals

Halloween is creeping up faster than you think, and you’ll soon need multiple ways to get your seasonal sugar fix. Enter Pillsbury’s Halloween cookies for 2022. With returning spooky shapes and brand new offerings, your oven will be working overtime this year. The limited-edition cookies are pre-cut and ready to be popped into the oven for an easy treat between your Halloween antics. Here’s what to know about Pillsbury’s new Monster Shape Sugar Cookie Dough (hint: they taste like two OG cereals) and returning seasonal options, because not being festive during spooky season is not an option.

First up, the newbies. You already know Count Chocula and Franken Berry from their time spent on their synonymously named boxes of chocolaty and fruity breakfast cereals. Well, these two monsters are now taking their talents to the baking aisle (well, actually the refrigerated aisle). Pillsbury’s round Monster Shape Sugar Cookies are imprinted with the delightfully frightening faces of Count Chocula and Franken Berry, but the Halloween staples’ move to dessert doesn’t stop there. The images of the cereal icons are flavored with chocolate and berry, nestled in a sugar cookie base. Each box comes with 20 pre-cut cookies and are safe to eat raw — Team Eat While You Bake, rise up!

To bring the cereal fun to the dessert tray, you can buy Pillsbury’s Monster Shape Sugar Cookie Dough for around $3.24 per box at Walmart as of Aug. 11. The brand also suggests a pricing of $7 for two boxes. You can keep an eye out at your local grocery store as they roll out to more retailers.

Coming back this Halloween are Pillsbury’s Pumpkin Shape Sugar Cookie Dough and Ghost Shape Sugar Cookie Dough. In similar monster cookie fashion, round sugar cookies feature a green and orange jack-o-lantern on the Pumpkin cookies, and a friendly, waving ghost with a purple outline tracing its shape on the Ghost cookies. The fall-themed cookies also have a suggested retail price of $7 for two boxes. You can find them for just under $3 on Amazon, and you can keep an eye out for them as they roll out to more stores.

Not into spooky cookies? Pillsbury is also bringing back its ready-to-bake Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough and Pumpkin Cookie Dough. These sweet treats come with all the fall flavors you love, sans the Halloween vibes. The Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough is dotted with apple bits and salted caramel, while the Pumpkin Cookie Dough has chunks of cream cheese for a pumpkin cheesecake moment.

All of the seasonal bites will only be available for a limited time, so snap up a new Halloween platter, and get to baking.