Creep it real with pearly pumpkins.
Halloween is right around the corner, and Michaels is already getting into the spooktacular spirit. That’s right, Michaels’ Halloween 2022 home decor is here with both scary good and adorably cute finds for whatever fall you plan to have.
Michaels actually has three new Halloween decor collections for you to shop this year. The Dark Romance and Naturally Scary collections are perfect for anyone trying to obtain a dark cottagecore aesthetic, while the Happy Hallow has everything you need for a traditional Halloween home. Whatever vibe you’re going for this year, you’re sure to find a few Michaels’ Halloween home decor items you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.