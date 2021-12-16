Cottagecore has been the go-to aesthetic for quite some time. With Tayor Swift’s folklore and TikTok home decor videos really boosting the cottagecore trend, it seems that it’s here to stay. However, cottagecore always has a more spring or fall vibe to it, which is a little less present in the wintertime. That’s where dark cottagecore comes in to reflect your more shadowy winter aesthetic. By shopping dark cottagecore home decor, you can really match your space to how you’re feeling.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, you may be wondering, what is dark cottagecore? It’s trending on TikTok as one of the top home decor trends for 2022 for a more moody take on the popularized cottagecore aesthetic. Dark cottagecore, or goth cottagecore, also utilizes fairy tales and nature, but with a more Brothers Grimm take than a Disney one with its focus on a gothic forest lifestyle. For instance, cottagecore mushrooms are big in cottagecore decor, but for the dark cottagecore aesthetic, you may choose to hang up wall art of rotted or black mushrooms for a slightly edgier take. This is also an aspect of goblincore, which is all about appreciating things in nature that you might not typically think of as beautiful, but definitely provide a unique aesthetic of their own.

A dark academia aesthetic room may also have some skeletons on the bookshelves along with thorny branches in vases. When decorating your bedroom or home with a dark cottagecore vibe, channel your witchy side like you’re the sinister character in a fairy tale. The moody feel will perfectly complement how soon the sun sets in the winter and how quickly you want to just wrap yourself up in a blanket, light a few candles, and read a good romance novel by the fire. If this all sounds like the dreamy aesthetic you’re looking for, here are some dark cottagecore home decor items you can collect now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 This Surreal Folk Art Mini Surreal Wood Folk Art Prints Etsy $7 See on Etsy These wooden art prints are perfect for hanging up on your wall. The folk art inked on the wood matches the dark feel with monsters and skeletons.

02 This Goblincore Mystery Box Goblincore Mystery Box Etsy $15 See on Etsy Need some trinkets to fill in the gaps of your shelves and dresser? This goblincore mystery box has the dark cottagecore aesthetic and comes with items like crystals, mushrooms, moss, and bones. Use whatever comes in your box to sprinkle a bit of goth decor all over your room.

03 This Floral Tablecloth Black Floral Tablecloth Etsy $35 See on Etsy Give your dining room table a goth cottagecore makeover by simply add the right tablecloth. This black floral one from Etsy has the right mix of moody nature. It’ll be perfect for any Friday night dinner dates or potlucks with you besties.

04 This Forest Moss Ashland® Preserved Moss Michaels $13 See on Michaels Something as simple as preserved moss can go a long way towards decorating your room with a dark cottagecore aesthetic. All you need to do is add moss to your bookshelves or the top of your dresser. It can even be hung on your walls for a biophilic design, which is a 2022 home decor trend.

05 These Decorative Bare Branches Bare Birch Branch by Ashland® Michaels $19 See on Michaels It’s also a good idea to get some bare branches for the dark cottagecore aesthetic. Something like this birch branch can be used as wall decor, or you can place it in a dark vase ($13, Target) for a floral display that Morticia Addams would love.

06 This Floral Throw Pillow Floral Polyester Filled Pillow - Rizzy Home Target $50 $42 See on Target A throw pillow is one of the easiest ways to makeover your home. All you need to do is add some pillows that have a dark cottagecore vibe to your couch or bed. It’s that simple. This particular pillow has the right feel with dark florals that are subtle but definitely tie into the whole aesthetic.

07 This Wooden Mirror Dark Cottagecore Adelié Vintage Wooden Mirror Etsy $35 See on Etsy While regular cottagecore is perfect for Snow White, dark cottagecore is more the Evil Queen’s style. Get this wooden mirror from Etsy to really channel the fairy tale villain. Each morning as you do your best winter gothic makeup lewk, you can stare into your “magic mirror on the wall.”

08 This Black Vase Black Joshua Vase Pottery Barn $99 See on Pottery Barn Taking on the cottagecore aesthetic means you’re likely to invest in some more indoor plants. While something soft and floral is the right choice for regular cottage vibes, a dark or black vase is the way to go for something more gothic. This ceramic vase from Pottery Barn is gorgeous on its on, but just imagine what it’ll look like with some leaves cascading out of it.

09 This Black Candle Holder Modern Branches 3-Wick Candle Holder Bath & Body Works $19 See on Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works has some of the most gorgeous candle holders that make perfect home decor, and this black branch design is the definition of gothic cottagecore. The winter is the perfect time to light a cozy candle as you read a good book or watch a movie. Go with a woodsy scent like Mahogany Teakwood ($17) or find a dark glass candle ($25, Vixen Candles) to match your color scheme.

10 This Cozy Black Throw Pennie Knit Tassel Throw Blanket Target $81 $63 See on Target In the winter, you can never have too many throws to wrap yourself up in. This dark knit throw with tassel details is just the right amount of cozy you need. Drape it over your couch, so it’s easy to grab on those especially chilly nights.

11 This Gothic Wall Collage Kit Dark Cottagecore Wall Collage Kit Etsy $14 See on Etsy To completely transform your bedroom or dorm, get this wall collage kit from Etsy. It has a variety of images that radiate gothic forest living. A great place to hang these up is on the wall right behind your bed.

12 This Dark Cottagecore Mushroom Bee & Willow™ Embossed Botanical Ceramic Mushroom in Green Bed Bath & Beyond $13 $6 See on Bed Bath & Beyond You can never have too many mushrooms when it comes to cottagecore home decor. Of course, for a more gothic feel, go for darker shades. This dark green ceramic mushroom is adorable and understood the gothic aesthetic assignment.

