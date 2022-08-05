Halloween
Peanuts Halloween collection 2022 items at Williams Sonoma under $30.

This Peanuts Halloween Collection Has A Ton Of Cute Stuff Under $30

Those pumpkin mugs!

Williams Sonoma tapped Charles M. Shultz's iconic Peanuts characters Snoopy, Woodstock, and Charlie Brown for its 2022 Peanuts Halloween collection. The lovable characters adorn chic household goods — most under $30 — that are seasonal and aesthetic.

'Peanuts' Halloween Woodstock Mug
Woodstock is here to swoop you away on his broomstick for a magical Halloween. The 15-ounce glazed stoneware mug is perfect to cozy up with hot drinks this fall.

$12.95

