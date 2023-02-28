When content creator Olivia Rodriguez (@hellooliviablog) shared a TikTok of her doing Pilates moves on a rowing machine at her gym, she had no idea it would go viral. “I could not believe it. I was in absolute shock,” Rodriguez tells Elite Daily. “I uploaded the video and closed the app, thinking it would flop.” A few hours later, her best friend started blowing up her phone, telling her she was going viral. With how expensive some Pilates Reformer machines are, it makes sense that TikTokers are looking for hacks to recreate the experience in a budget-friendly way, and Rodriguez is sharing all the best Pilates moves to do on a rowing machine.
“I saw one of the trainers at my gym using the rowing machine and the movement of it reminded me so much of a Reformer,” Rodriguez told Elite Daily about what gave her the idea. “It was like a light bulb went off in my head. The next day when the gym was completely empty, I pulled it out and just started building my own little Reformer with the equipment around me.” While she says the big difference is that there is “no resistance,” this can actually be beneficial. “The beauty of it is, without resistance, it forces you to rely more on your strength and tightening up every muscle,” she said. Another major plus is that rowing machines are easily found at almost any gym. All you need is the right moves to practice, and Rodriguez shared seven Pilates exercisesyou can easily do on a rowing machine.