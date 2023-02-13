The Phantom of the Opera will be closing in New York after 35 years, ending its time as “the longest-running show in Broadway history.” To celebrate, Airbnb is returning to the historic theater that inspired the musical and gifting two lucky guests an overnight stay at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris for just $40. You won’t just be staying in the theater, either. The largest opera box — the Box of Honour — will be transformed into an Insta-worthy Phantom of the Opera Airbnb room with luxurious furnishings.

From your opera box bedroom in The Phantom of the Opera Airbnb, you’ll have an incredible view of the entire theater. Your stay will also feature a packed itinerary of themed activities. Just like the phantom takes Christine away to some of the hidden areas of the theater, you’ll also be given a tour of the private archives, as well as the underground lake that inspired the phantom’s lair. There will also be a “private ballet initiation with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers” and a recital performance from artists of Paris Opera Academy. No recital is complete without some champagne and hors d'oeuvres, which will be served in your Airbnb as well.

You’ll also have a chance to enjoy dinner in the Foyer de la Danse, the private rehearsal space behind the stage, surrounded by mirrors and an elegant chandelier overhead. After dinner, take in the Paris skyline during your tour of the theater’s dance studios. To secure your spot in the Phantom of the Opera Airbnb, you need to be the first to book the Airbnb once it’s available on March 1.

How To Book The Phanton Of The Opera Airbnb

Similar to other exclusive Airbnb stays, this Phantom of the Opera experience is not a contest and will be available for first come, first served. That means you’ll want to set an alarm for March 1 at 9 a.m. PT when booking window opens. The one-night stay on July 16 will be available for just 37 euros — aka $40. The price is in honor of the famous opera box’s number.

You may actually recognize the opera boxes in the theater if you’re a fan of Emily in Paris. The Palais Garnier was used as a filming location in Season 1 when Emily tracks down Pierre Cadault after he calls her ringarde.

A Look Inside The Phantom Of The Opera Airbnb

Of course, your stay will be anything but ringarde. You’ll feel like Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, minus the whole being kidnapped by the phantom thing. If “the music of the night” is keeping you up (or you just can’t sleep from excitement), take in the views from the front row seats of your opera box. Fans will really appreciate all the details that have gone into restoring the historic opera box and transforming it into a bedroom with Phantom-themed decor. You may even notice a mask on the writing desk along with a copy of Le Fantôme de l'Opéra.

While the stay may be just $40, keep in mind you will need to take care of transportation to and from Paris for yourself. Since the booking is in March, you’ll have about four months to find budget-friendly flights to France. You could even plan to extend your stay in Paris for a few days. After all, this is the perfect opportunity to check out other filming locations in the “City of Light” or cross off a few things from your wanderlust bucket list.