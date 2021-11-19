The holiday shopping sprint has begun and this year, PetSmart is offering a ton of Black Friday deals from Nov. 25 - 26 on everything from squeaky toys to savory treats for your fur baby. Even some of the newest holiday items will be on sale, making it so easy (and wallet-friendly) to get your pet dressed and ready for the merriest season of the year. And, honestly, who deserves to be showered with all the presents more than your furry BFF?

PetSmart is also making it easier than ever to grab some pet-approved gifts on Black Friday with its “buy now, pay later” feature. This is the first year that the company is offering flexible payment options through its partnership with Afterpay. Pet parents can “buy now, pay later” to go a little easier on their wallet during the holiday season, and your pet can get the gifts they deserve. Plus, when you sign up for the Treats Loyalty Program, you get access to exclusive Black Friday discounts, including a whopping 50% off on merchandise. And the best part? It’s totally free to sign up.

With so many amazing Black Friday deals at PetSmart this year, you’ll want to strike while the pet sweaters are still in stock. You can access the deals online, but if you shop the day away in person, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.

Some of the holiday items up for grabs include pawsitively adorable pet apparel. In fact, the entire stock of pet coats and sweaters will be 50% off on Black Friday, so you might as well grab a couple of ugly sweaters (that are actually really cute). There are also tons of adorable holiday toys that your pup is sure to love, as well as a pet advent calendar full of toys and biscuits. And while your pet is chewing on a chubby reindeer plushie in their Christmas sweater, be sure to snap a photo to spread some holiday cheer on your social media feed.

There are Black Friday deals on basic pet items, so you can grab any essentials you need, too. PetSmart is offering 40% off select cat towers and over $50 off a self-cleaning litter box, so cat owners are going to want to scope the sale for sure. Not to mention all the dog toys that are half price, as well as the deep discount on starter kits for small pets like hamsters and guinea pigs.

With so many great Black Friday deals at PetSmart this year, it’s time to get your wallet ready and clear some space for all the new treats and toys you’re going to come home with. And this is just the start. PetSmart will also be dropping more deals throughout Thanksgiving weekend, so be sure to check out the site and browse their full Black Friday ad before you head out to shop.