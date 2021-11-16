Home
These Early Black Friday Bedding Deals Include Up To 60% Off Blankets And Pillows

I’ll take one of each, thanks.

By Kaitlin Cubria
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

And just like that, it’s the holiday season once again. The air is getting chillier, the drinks are getting warmer, the store windows are getting prettier and more festive. Oh yeah, and the sales are getting bigger. Is that the point of the holiday season? Of course not, but you have to admit it is refreshing to see all those savings on your receipts and all that money still in your bank account, especially after you shop these Black Friday 2021 bedding deals.

All the items in your bedroom can really add up, even if you just limit it to your bed. You’ve got the mattress, the headboard, the bed frame, the sheets, the blankets, the pillows, the pillowcases, the decorative pillows, and the throws, along with a slew of other accessories. And if you want quality products, it could seriously cost you. Luckily, these Black Friday 2021 bedding sales really come in clutch, whether you’re redecorating your room at home, or moving into your first apartment or dorm. We’re talking up to $600 in savings at some locations.

If you’re looking to change things up with your bedspread, we’ve curated a list of the best Black Friday 2021 bedding deals on some of your must-have products.

Forever 21’s Black Friday Deals

Pantone Plush Blanket
Forever 21
$30
$21

Up To 60% Off

The deals at Forever 21’s new home store — which launched mid-October — continue with 30%-60% off almost everything from plush blankets to a full queen-sized bedding set, which means you could give your dorm a full-blown makeover without depleting your bank account.

Currently, the Black Friday deals go through Nov. 17, but you can always check Forever 21’s promo code page for future discounts.

Purple’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

Purple SoftStretch Sheets
Purple
$149
$134

Up To 25% Off

If you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to the best Purple has to offer, now’s the time to act. From now through Dec. 7, Purple is having its biggest sale ever, so you can get that Hybrid Premier® 3 Mattress you’ve been eyeing for $400 off the original price. Or, at the very least, gift yourself a set (or two) of silky sheets. You deserve it.

Sijo’s Early Black Friday Sale

Eucalyptus Sheet Set
Sijo
$95
$72

25% Off Sitewide

Cyber Weekend is very much on at Sijo, the brand that’s equal parts comfortable, luxurious, and sustainable. That means you can snag eucalyptus sheets, CLIMA comforters, and French linen duvet covers on discount (while supplies last). All you need to do is use the code EARLY25 when you check out.

Casper’s Black Friday Sale

Original Casper Pillow (Low Loft)
Casper
$65
$39

Up To 40% Off

Casper’s Black Friday sale includes 10% off pillows and sheets, 15% off mattresses, 20% savings with bundles, and so many more deals. The best deal of them all: 40% off the brand’s best-selling (low loft) pillow-in-pillow design.

These Black Friday offers expire Dec. 5, but don’t wait until the last minute, as items may sell out fast.

Woolroom’s Black Friday Sale

V-Shaped Deluxe Washable Wool Pillow
Woolroom
$160
$104

Up To 40% Off

Woolroom’s best-selling wool pillow just got better. Not only is it available in a V shape — which, according to reviews, is “just the right size for side sleeping” and is “very supportive for both reading in bed and sleeping upright” — but it’s also on discount for more than $50 off.

Act quickly, because Woolroom’s Black Friday sale ends Nov. 29.

Pottery Barn Teen’s Early Black Friday Deals

Cozy Pom Recycled Sherpa Throw & Pillow Gift Set
Pottery Barn Teen
$81
$60

Up To 50% Off

So many great bedding deals at Pottery Barn Teen, so little time — literally. For a limited time, you can purchase an organic duvet cover for $16 off, a recycled throw and pillow gift set for $21 off, and even stunning items from PB Teen’s Harry Potter collection for the same discount. Siriusly, the sales are riddikulus.

West Elm’s Early Black Friday Deals

Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams
West Elm
$40
$32

Up To 50% Off

It’s Early Black Friday at West Elm as well, with up to 40% off of furniture — like a mid-century headboard storage platform bed for nearly $160 less — and up to 50% off velvet duvet covers and shams, knit throws, and more stunning bedding options. All of this is for a limited time, so you better get in there while the getting is good.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday Deals

UGG® Beacon 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set in Cabernet Plaid
Bed Beyond & Beyond
$150
$75

Up To 50% Off

There’s always some awesome sale going on at Bed, Bath & Beyond, and right now is no different. Heading into Black Friday/Cyber Monday, BBB is having amazing deals on everything a bedroom could ask for. Blankets, sheets, pillows, toppers — you name it. You could even get a three-piece plaid quilt set for 50% off.

The Company Store’s Black Friday Event

Legends Hotel™ Alberta Down Comforter
The Company Store
$300
$210

Up To 30% Off

Pre-Black Friday is your time to shine at The Company Store. From now through Nov. 21, everything on the site is at least 20% off, but bedding — particularly sheets and blankets — is 30% off (using the code FRIYAY21), which means it’s time to get shopping. A down comforter for $90 off? Yes, please.

Hush’s Black Friday Deals

The Hush Weighted Throw
Hush
$199

Up To $270 In Savings

If you’re looking to improve the quality of your sleep, Hush’s weighted throw may be the way to go. One reviewer remarked, “I have not slept that well in a very long time. I awoke rested and feeling relaxed.” Another said, “The weight is perfect and it really does seem to calm me as I'm falling asleep!”

As part of Hush’s Black Friday sale, if you buy two of the blankets, you get two free pillows and $40 off. So, that could mean one of each for you, and one of each as gifts for a special someone.

BedJet’s Early Access Black Friday Sale
BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
BedJet
$569
$369

Up To 35% Off

Night sweats are the absolute worst, and the systems that could help prevent them can be really expensive. Fortunately, BedJet’s Early Access Black Friday event can help alleviate both. For a limited time, the BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System — which is meant to keep you “sweat-free all night” with its regulated temperature function — is on sale for $200 off, so you can say bye-bye to your nighttime perspiration without saying the same to all your money.

You’re just clicks away from getting a comfier night’s sleep with the cutest bedroom accents, and for a fraction of the original cost of each item. If you prefer to do your Black Friday shopping in store, you could still find similar sales. (Just remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you go.) Either way, your back and your wallet will be sure to thank you if you score any of these bedding deals.