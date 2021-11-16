And just like that, it’s the holiday season once again. The air is getting chillier, the drinks are getting warmer, the store windows are getting prettier and more festive. Oh yeah, and the sales are getting bigger. Is that the point of the holiday season? Of course not, but you have to admit it is refreshing to see all those savings on your receipts and all that money still in your bank account, especially after you shop these Black Friday 2021 bedding deals.

All the items in your bedroom can really add up, even if you just limit it to your bed. You’ve got the mattress, the headboard, the bed frame, the sheets, the blankets, the pillows, the pillowcases, the decorative pillows, and the throws, along with a slew of other accessories. And if you want quality products, it could seriously cost you. Luckily, these Black Friday 2021 bedding sales really come in clutch, whether you’re redecorating your room at home, or moving into your first apartment or dorm. We’re talking up to $600 in savings at some locations.

If you’re looking to change things up with your bedspread, we’ve curated a list of the best Black Friday 2021 bedding deals on some of your must-have products.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Purple’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale Purple SoftStretch Sheets Purple $149 $134 See on Purple Up To 25% Off If you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to the best Purple has to offer, now’s the time to act. From now through Dec. 7, Purple is having its biggest sale ever, so you can get that Hybrid Premier® 3 Mattress you’ve been eyeing for $400 off the original price. Or, at the very least, gift yourself a set (or two) of silky sheets. You deserve it.

Sijo’s Early Black Friday Sale Eucalyptus Sheet Set Sijo $95 $72 See on Sijo 25% Off Sitewide Cyber Weekend is very much on at Sijo, the brand that’s equal parts comfortable, luxurious, and sustainable. That means you can snag eucalyptus sheets, CLIMA comforters, and French linen duvet covers on discount (while supplies last). All you need to do is use the code EARLY25 when you check out.

Casper’s Black Friday Sale Original Casper Pillow (Low Loft) Casper $65 $39 See on Casper Up To 40% Off Casper’s Black Friday sale includes 10% off pillows and sheets, 15% off mattresses, 20% savings with bundles, and so many more deals. The best deal of them all: 40% off the brand’s best-selling (low loft) pillow-in-pillow design. These Black Friday offers expire Dec. 5, but don’t wait until the last minute, as items may sell out fast.

Woolroom’s Black Friday Sale V-Shaped Deluxe Washable Wool Pillow Woolroom $160 $104 See on Woolroom Up To 40% Off Woolroom’s best-selling wool pillow just got better. Not only is it available in a V shape — which, according to reviews, is “just the right size for side sleeping” and is “very supportive for both reading in bed and sleeping upright” — but it’s also on discount for more than $50 off. Act quickly, because Woolroom’s Black Friday sale ends Nov. 29.

West Elm’s Early Black Friday Deals Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams West Elm $40 $32 See on West Elm Up To 50% Off It’s Early Black Friday at West Elm as well, with up to 40% off of furniture — like a mid-century headboard storage platform bed for nearly $160 less — and up to 50% off velvet duvet covers and shams, knit throws, and more stunning bedding options. All of this is for a limited time, so you better get in there while the getting is good.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday Deals UGG® Beacon 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set in Cabernet Plaid Bed Beyond & Beyond $150 $75 See on Bed Bath & Beyond Up To 50% Off There’s always some awesome sale going on at Bed, Bath & Beyond, and right now is no different. Heading into Black Friday/Cyber Monday, BBB is having amazing deals on everything a bedroom could ask for. Blankets, sheets, pillows, toppers — you name it. You could even get a three-piece plaid quilt set for 50% off.

The Company Store’s Black Friday Event Legends Hotel™ Alberta Down Comforter The Company Store $300 $210 See on The Company Store Up To 30% Off Pre-Black Friday is your time to shine at The Company Store. From now through Nov. 21, everything on the site is at least 20% off, but bedding — particularly sheets and blankets — is 30% off (using the code FRIYAY21), which means it’s time to get shopping. A down comforter for $90 off? Yes, please.

Hush’s Black Friday Deals The Hush Weighted Throw Hush $199 SEE ON HUSH Up To $270 In Savings If you’re looking to improve the quality of your sleep, Hush’s weighted throw may be the way to go. One reviewer remarked, “I have not slept that well in a very long time. I awoke rested and feeling relaxed.” Another said, “The weight is perfect and it really does seem to calm me as I'm falling asleep!” As part of Hush’s Black Friday sale, if you buy two of the blankets, you get two free pillows and $40 off. So, that could mean one of each for you, and one of each as gifts for a special someone.

BedJet’s Early Access Black Friday Sale BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System BedJet $569 $369 See on BedJet Up To 35% Off Night sweats are the absolute worst, and the systems that could help prevent them can be really expensive. Fortunately, BedJet’s Early Access Black Friday event can help alleviate both. For a limited time, the BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System — which is meant to keep you “sweat-free all night” with its regulated temperature function — is on sale for $200 off, so you can say bye-bye to your nighttime perspiration without saying the same to all your money.

You’re just clicks away from getting a comfier night’s sleep with the cutest bedroom accents, and for a fraction of the original cost of each item. If you prefer to do your Black Friday shopping in store, you could still find similar sales. (Just remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you go.) Either way, your back and your wallet will be sure to thank you if you score any of these bedding deals.