Forever21 may already be one of your go-to places to find cute OOTDs to wear around campus or ‘fits for dinner dates, but it just became your go-to spot for shopping home decor items as well. Thanks to Forever21’s home store launch on Oct. 13, you can now find items to completely makeover your bedroom or dorm room at extremely reasonable prices. In fact, prices range from $3 to $65, so you can give your home the Insta-worthy makeover it deserves without having to break the bank.

As if that wasn’t a great deal already, Forever21 has a sale going on right now for up to 60% off almost everything when you checkout online or in their app. You’ll want to hurry and make your purchase, though, because this sale ends Oct. 13. The hard part is deciding which items from Forever21’s Home collection are must-haves. There are multiple categories to choose from depending on which room in your home needs the most sprucing up. Between all the tie-dye throw pillows and adorable bath mats, you have a lot to choose from in the brand’s first-ever full home collection.

Perhaps you want to give yourself the coziest dorm room ever for late-night study sessions and movie nights with your roomies. If that’s the case, you’ll want to check out the room and bedding section that has wall tapestries and bedding sets for under $50. There are also plenty of cute throw pillows to fit whatever vibe you have going on in your room. This rust orange plush pillow ($16, Forever21) is perfect for the fall, while this mushroom throw pillow ($20, Forever21) is the definition of cottagecore. Forever21 Home also has a whole lighting category for you to shop the cutest twinkle and string lights to hang up over your bed. These alphabet lights ($10, Forever21) are a must-have. They will not only light up your space, but can also be changed every season with different phrases or messages to match your mood. Of course, you could also get a table LED light ($14, Forever21) for your dresser or desk.

Speaking of your desk, Forever21 has a whole section of office and stationary supplies to make working from home more fun. If you’re someone who has to have a cup of coffee first thing in the morning, but also tends to let it sit for a while as you sip on it throughout the workday, you’ll need this USB mug warmer ($6, Forever21). Not only will it keep your fave brew warm while you get through those emails, but it is also shaped like an adorable bear. You could even get this bear pom pom pen ($3, Forever21) to match your bear mug warmer. Along with office supplies, there are plenty of too-cute accessories for your electronics, like these fuzzy cat earbuds holder ($5, Forever21) and vibrant rainbow keyboard cover ($6, Forever21).

Since it’s October, you may be ready to switch from office supplies to party supplies. Forever21’s Home collection has some cute butterfly wings ($12, Forever21) to complete your costume or hang up on your bedroom wall. The novelty section also includes some must-have keychains, like this cat pom pom ($4, Forever21), that will instantly give your keys or fave bag some adorable charm. The cat theme is also going strong in the kitchen category, thanks to these tiger paw oven mitts ($10, Forever21) and cat spatula ($5, Forever21).

Last but not least, you’ve got to check out the bath and body category, which has towels, a tie-dye soap dispenser, and bath mats that are a whole mood, like this truly LOL-worthy “take it off” mat ($12, Forever21).

While there’s a lot to check out from the opening collection of Forever21’s Home store, items will be replenished every season. With the holidays right around the corner, Forever21’s Home store could be where you find tons of stocking stuffers and gifts for your friends to makeover their homes as well, so plan to keep tabs on what’s new.