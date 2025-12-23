Stranger Things does a great job at bringing the ‘80s nostalgia through fashion and hair. In Season 5, the Netflix series took it back with some vintage snack mentions as well. When Murray sneaks in some supplies for the quarantined Hawkins crew, he makes sure to bring Steve Harrington’s favorite treat, a box of Peanut Butter Boppers.

The Nature Valley snack was discontinued in 1989, so it’s fair to say many millennial and Gen Z Stranger Things fans are unfamiliar or have never heard of Peanut Butter Boppers before. I am one of those viewers who was confused, but seeing Steve’s enthusiastic response, I just had to try these peanut butter and fudge morsels for myself.

Netflix and Nature Valley brought back a limited supply of Peanut Butter Boppers on Dec. 3, which sold out almost immediately. Luckily, I was able to get my hands on a box to try the nostalgic treat, and below is my honest review.

Peanut Butter Boppers Taste Like Chewy Bars

When I first saw Murray toss over the box of Peanut Butter Boppers to Steve in Episode 1, I thought it was some kind of ice cream, but it’s not. Instead, the crunchy and creamy snack features a peanut butter center with crisp rice cereal and fudge chips on the outside. My first bite immediately reminded me of the peanut butter chocolate chip Chewy Bars from Quaker that I used to eat at lunchtime as a kid, so it ended up being a throwback taste for me as well.

General Mills

If you’re a fan of chocolate and peanut butter with tons of crunch, you’ll love Peanut Butter Boppers just as much as Steve. Even though you can’t get a box of these Boppers for yourself now that they’re sold out, Nature Valley does have a recipe online that you can follow for your Stranger Things watch party at home. All you need is the following ingredients:

1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons of butter, softened

1 1/4 cups of powdered sugar

3 pouches of Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey crunchy granola bars

1/4 cup of semisweet miniature chocolate chips

5 oz of chocolate-flavored candy coating

Other Stranger Things Snacks You Need For The Finale

Netflix

Boppers aren’t the only themed snacks for Stranger Things fans that you can get for Vol. 2 and the finale on Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, respectively. Netflix has also teamed up with other brands on things like Surfer Boy Pizza from Season 4 and Stranger Things-flavored Gatorade — which is what Steve drinks with his Boppers.

I was able to try a bunch of Stranger Things collabs, and if you really want to stay in universe, I highly recommend getting a pizza to put in the oven, spicy Hellfire Club Totino’s Pizza Rolls, some of Eleven’s favorite Eggo waffles, and Scoops Ahoy chocolates. There’s also Demogorgon cereal, Stranger Things Doritos, and limited-edition Chips Ahoy cookies.