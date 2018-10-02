Raise your hand if the slightest drop in temperature has you reaching for an oversized flannel in your closet. It’s the go-to staple in every cozy fall wardrobe along with some cardigans and crewneck sweaters. In fact, pairing your flannel with a sweater or cardigan on top along with a messy bun makes the perfect autumn look you’ll want to share to the ‘Gram right away. For any OOTD pic you want to post, though, you’ll need some oversized flannel captions to go along with it. Just like having your seasonal wardrobe ready to go for any pumpkin spice latte run or fall foliage adventure you have planned, having the perfect Instagram captions for oversized flannels is just as important.

Between the weekend getaways with your friends to a cabin upstate and hitting up a pumpkin patch with your SO for a gourd time, you want to do it all this fall. While baking pies and going on hay bale rides, you’ll want to look just as cute as the season feels. That means wearing tons of flannel, because whether it’s your partner’s flannel-lined jacket or just a wool button-down, flannel goes with everything. It looks great when it’s paired with your fave pair of jeans or worn as a dress shirt with some black boots. You can even tie your flannel around your waist for a ‘90s grunge look or wear it over your hoodie with a cozy beanie.

Since flannel is so versatile, you know that these 40 flannel quotes and flannel puns will be just as useful whenever you want to post some fall pics to Instagram. All you need to do is find the right oversized flannel captions to match whatever vibe you’re going for, copy, paste, and post away.

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

"Beauty is a mystery. You can neither eat it nor make flannel out of it." — D.H. Lawrence "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't wearing flannel." "#FlannelSZN" "I’d much prefer to be in my flannel pajamas with a cup of Night-Night tea and a book, thank you very much." — Jenny Han, Always and Forever, Lara Jean "It's flannel season." "Flannel is the reason for the season." "People who hate on flannel are not worth your time, you own that lumberjack look and chop down the haters." "Fashions fade. Flannel is forever." "I'm awake in nothing but his flannel." — Gavrielle, "Flannel" "When your flannel matches your pumpkin spice latte." "It's almost that time of year when others look cute in their flannel, and I look like I've misplaced my axe." "Let's stay home." "Cold, cozy nights, warm blankets, and hot chocolate." "Channel the flannel." "A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes." — Vera Wang "Everything looks better in plaid." "Oh deer." "Let's snuggle." "On Wednesdays, we wear flannel." "May your clothes be comfy, your coffee be strong, and your Monday be short." "Be everything you want this season." "Clothes aren't going to change the world. The women who wear them will." — Anne Klein "Who needs a boyfriend when you have a comfy, oversized flannel?" "Be glad and wear plaid." "It moose be love." "Oh, here's my flannel. The character's in the way you wear it. It takes your shape while you keep it on." — Justin Timberlake, "Flannel" "So stay warm in that flannel that I left on your bed." — The Cardboard Swords, "Flannel" “We go together like flannel and boots.” “You’re flan-tastic.” “My favorite cold weather activity is going back inside and putting on my flannel.” “I love wearing flannel a latte.” “I’ve been wearing flannel before it was cool.” “Picking out which fall OOTD to wear is called flannel surfing.” “This flannel is so cozy that I feel like a slumberjack.” “You plaid me at hello.” “I’m a trend sweater in this flannel.” “I’m so plaid you’re my friend.” “Feeling plaid to the bone.” “We never go out of style.” — Taylor Swift, "Style" “It’s a flannel fest.”