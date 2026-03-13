Movie’s biggest night is almost here. On Sunday, March 15, nominees like Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, and Emma Stone will arrive in style at the 98th Academy Awards hosted by Conan O'Brien. While fans at home will be eager to see who will take home an Oscars statuette, many of the celebs in attendance will be looking forward to the Governors Ball (aka the official Oscars after-party).

I was fortunate enough to attend the Gov Ball in 2023, and it truly felt like I stepped inside one of the parties from The Great Gatsby. The massive ballroom above the Dolby Theatre was filled with some of the hottest names in Hollywood mingling, while servers passed around menu items from celeb chef Wolfgang Puck. As a foodie, I was pleasantly pleased to see the dessert table filled with towers of macarons and edible gold-dusted chocolate Oscar statues.

The 2026 party is expected to be very similar, with Wolfgang Puck heading up the food menu once again. And as luck would have it, I was able to get a preview of what will be served at this year’s Governors Ball, and taste-test some of the bites and drinks. Below, you’ll get a sneak peek of what it’s like to attend the Oscars after-party.

For The First Time, There Will Be An Ice Cream Machine

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After sitting in the Dolby Theatre with only a few snacks on hand, most Oscar attendees will be starving when they arrive at the Governors Ball. Luckily, chef Puck will be prepared to serve with sushi, Oscar-shaped smoked salmon with caviar, Wagyu steak frites, and pizza. Some of my favorite bites from the press preview were the cacio e pepe pizza with egg yolk sauce and steak frites, which was cooked to perfection and melted in my mouth.

As a sweets girl, though, my favorite was the hazelnut ice cream. This year, the Governors Ball will feature an ice cream machine that will have flavors like hazelnut, pistachio, and vanilla. Since it will be made at the party, the ice cream will be super fresh and silky smooth. Of course, you can’t go wrong with the other desserts, which will include chocolate statues so everyone can take home an Oscar in some form.

The Drinks Include Champagne, Sake, & Wine

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Drinks will be served at both the after-party and inside the Oscars ceremony — and that bar is popular. This is where celebrities go to escape the cameras for a bit during the show to either celebrate or decompress from the stress of waiting for their category. The menu features Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon wines, Dassai Blue sake, and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne (aka Marilyn Monroe’s favorite).

I was able to sample a little of each drink, and the sake was probably my favorite of the day for how smooth and delicious it was. You can’t go wrong with some champs while celebrating, though.

The Clarendelle wine was also amazing, and you’ve likely seen it featured in some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Even though Adam was focused on the Champagne, French-loving Belly also had Clarendelle wine at her failed wedding in The Summer I Turned Pretty. It’s also been spotted in Nobody Wants This, Emily in Paris, Industry — and, according to Clarendelle’s president, Prince Robert of Luxembourg, was even the choice wine for Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday.

Make Your Own Oscars Cocktail At Home

The Governors Ball will also be serving Don Julio cocktails. Of the lineup, I was able to try the Best In Show. To make this at home, you’ll need:

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

1/2 oz Italian aperitif

1/3 oz dry vermouth

Dash of elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz cucumber syrup

2/3 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz sparkling water

Long cucumber slice

Mexican salt for garnish

Overall, this was a not-too-sweet and refreshing sip that reminded me of an Aperol Spritz. I wasn’t a huge fan of the salt garnish because it was toasted, so if you make this at home, I suggest using regular salt or skipping it all together.

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For a non-alcoholic drink to enjoy as you watch the show, you can make the After Glow. This will also be served at the Governors Ball, and includes:

1 1/4 oz Seedlip Grove 42

1 1/4 oz Seedlip Spice 94

1 oz lime/yuzu juice (3:1 ratio)

1/2 oz blackberry syrup

1 1/2 oz non-alcoholic sparking wine

Fresh berries for garnish

You’ll want to shake everything but the sparkling wine and pour it into a tall glass with ice. Top it off with the bubbles, garnish with your choice of fruit, and enjoy as Sinners, One Battle After Another, and KPop Demon Hunters try to take home the gold.