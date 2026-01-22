Wicked: For Good Gets Totally Snubbed By The Oscars

It appears the spell that Wicked cast on Oscars voters has worn off. At the 2025 Academy Awards, Wicked was one of the most highly nominated movies, taking home two Oscars. Given all that success, movie lovers assumed that the recent sequel Wicked: For Good would also get at least some Oscars love. But surprisingly, the musical’s second act didn’t get a single nomination at the 2026 Oscars.

When the nominations were announced on Jan. 22, there was no sign of Wicked: For Good, including notable snubs for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The writing had unfortunately been on the wall that Erivo may not get recognized, as she’d been snubbed at a few key ceremonies leading up to the Oscars, but Grande was heavily predicted to score a nod for her role as Glinda.

But the most shocking snubs weren’t in the acting categories. Last year, Wicked took home two Oscars: one for Best Costume Design and one for Best Production Design. But strangely, the sequel didn’t even get a nomination in those categories.

With zero noms, it’s now up in the air whether the film’s superstar cast will even attend this year’s Oscars, even though they were a huge part of last year’s ceremony, creating one of the night’s biggest moments with Erivo and Grande’s medley performance.

Universal Pictures

Prior to the nominations announcement, Grande spoke about what getting Oscars recognition for Wicked meant to her. “It’s incredibly surreal. It still doesn’t feel real. It feels like the warmest welcome into a community I truly love,” Grande told Variety. “I love acting. I love actors. I love talking about acting and learning about other people’s processes — and my own. It’s life-changing, and I’ll never take it for granted.”

She also touched on the discomfort of receiving nominations in awards season when Erivo and Wicked: For Good’s director Jon M. Chu were not getting the same appreciation. “Every good thing that happens to me belongs to them, too. None of this exists in isolation,” Grande said. “We informed each other every single day. Of course, it’s hard — they deserve all the flowers this world can grow.”