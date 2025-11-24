In the world of Wicked, fashion casts a spell of its own — and that’s especially true in the newly released Wicked: For Good. Each artfully designed outfit is filled with deep meaning and even a few Easter eggs for superfans. That’s part of the reason why one uncharacteristically drab look has become the viral standout of the new movie.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Wicked: For Good.

The frock in question is the heavy-knit gray cardigan that Elphaba puts on during her steamy duet with Fiyero, “As Long as You’re Mine.” The moment is meant to be the sexiest scene in the film, as Elphaba and Fiyero are finally able to consummate their love in the witch’s woodsy treehouse hideaway. So, fans were confused to see Elphie cover herself up with a huge sweater while seducing her lover.

The wooly outfit choice has already inspired thinkpieces and memes, and Cynthia Erivo is aware of the stir her cozy wrap has caused.

“I am plugged in a little bit. I love that everyone is so invested in the little details. Especially if they’re invested in the outfit, I’m happy, because that was one of those things that I wanted for her,” Erivo told Bustle. “I was like, if she’s in her home where she lives, why would she still be in her war outfit? Why wouldn’t she be in something comfortable, the thing that makes her the most vulnerable?”

Erivo revealed that she had a hand in crafting the look, which she wanted to represent a different side of Elphaba than the fierce rebel she plays in the rest of the movie.

“I wanted a moment of real softness for her, so it was something that I had talked to [costume designer] Paul [Tazewell] about, to find something that made her really womanly, like that she was there in her space as comfortable as could be,” Erivo said. “So I’m glad people are clocking all those little details.”