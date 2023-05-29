Revisiting One Tree Hill for a nostalgic rewatch has never been easier with streaming services like Max and Hulu, but what about actually visiting the home of Lucas, Nathan, Peyton, Brooke, and Haley? While Tree Hill may not be a real town, production did film in Wilmington, North Carolina for the WB series. Whether you’re watching the series for the first time or on another rewatch, there are still some One Tree Hill filming locations you can visit IRL.

Instead of people always leaving, Peyton and the rest of the One Tree Hill cast can be the reason you set North Carolina as a bucket list travel destination. While down south, you and your besties can stop by the park where Lucas would hang with his friends or visit Nathan’s luxe home — which just so happens to be near a Summer I Turned Pretty filming location as well. You could also cross the One Tree Hill bridge from the opening credits as you’re listening to Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be” for a real trip down memory lane. If you’re traveling with the Nathan to your Haley, you might want to plan a cute date at the Naley bench by the river with a box of Cracker Jacks. Of course, no self-guided One Tree Hill tour is complete without stopping by Tree Hill High or the beach where Naley tied the knot.

To help you navigate your OTH adventure with the Brooke to your Peyton, here’s a map of 18 filming locations to see.