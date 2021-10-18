The Aries Full Moon Will Help You Make A Big Change

If you’ve been yearning for a change, you should look forward to the full moon, when major changes take place. This is when you’re embracing the revelations that are encouraging you to do something different. This is also when the universe throws curveballs in your direction, forcing you to see things from a new angle. Bottom line: A full moon shines a light on what you’re not seeing, allowing you to find pathways you may not have been aware of. The spiritual meaning of the October 2021 full moon in Aries is about owning what you care about. Don’t fight your better instincts, just go for it.

You don’t need to be a full-blown witch to know the full moon is a spiritual experience. But did you know there’s actually an astrological reason for its significance? The full moon is when the sun — ruler of your external self — forms an exact opposition with the moon — ruler of your internal self — which can lead to some pretty major self-discoveries. As these two sides of yourself face off, it’s difficult to repress revelations about what you’re meant to be doing. And while full moons don’t always change your life completely, they can definitely nudge you in new directions.

The upcoming full moon (aka the last full moon before the spookiest of holidays: Halloween) will have a strong impact on those born with their sun, moon, or ascendant in cardinal signs (i.e. Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), especially between the degrees of 20 and 30. If that happens to be relevant to you, then you should mark Oct. 20 on your calendar, because this full moon could shock you with its significance.

The Full Moon In Aries Takes Place Oct. 20 At 10:57 a.m. ET

The upcoming full moon could feel like a bright jolt of energy, as it takes place in passionate, courageous, and oftentimes impulsive Aries. When Aries enters the equation, it forces you to make a decision. Aries leads on instinct, and instead of mulling over the answer a million times, it tends to trust its initial idea. This can instigate a moment of boldness and ambition that sends you straight toward success. It can also lead you to make a snap decision that you wish you had given some more thought.

Because this full moon forms an opposition with competitive and combative Mars — which also happens to be the planetary ruler of Aries — it will feel even more intense. Mars wants you to fight for your desired outcome, so don’t be surprised if you feel a bit more testy and zealous than usual. If you’re currently fighting a challenge, this full moon may reveal the importance of overcoming said challenge. However, it will also help you tap into dormant stores of energy that could help you pursue a miracle.

This full moon could leave you feeling incredibly defensive at times, thanks to the fact that it will square off with creative and destructive Pluto. This could bring up some of your darker instincts, and at times, a situation does require a dash of darkness. However, darkness comes in many shades of gray, so make sure you remain discerning about the way these shades keep becoming darker and darker. In other words, make sure you pick your battles on this full moon. Even though winning may seem like the only outcome that matters, it’s not always everything.