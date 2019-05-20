45 Ocean Captions For Your Pics On The Water That’ll Make Waves On Insta

Summer is here, you’ve scoped out your beach-of-the-summer, and you’re ready to make waves. What better way to celebrate the return of the best sea-son of the year than by heading back to the beach? If you live near the shore, beach days are a must. On a hot day, it’s so refreshing to jump into the cold water, float under the sun, and play fishy for the day. If the tide is high and the waves are in full swing, take advantage by practicing your surfing skills — or, if you’re not one for water sports, take your pool float to the sea and lounge atop the swinging water near the shore. In between surfing, basking in the sunshine, and walking up and down the coastline on the ultimate hunt for shells, there are so many ‘Grammable moments you wouldn’t want to miss out on by not being prepared. Don’t forget to pack SPF, healthy snacks, and these ocean captions for all your wavey Instagram photo-ops.

You need the perfect ocean quotes for all the unforgettable moments out on the water. Snap an adorable selfie with your partner as the sun sets over the water or capture a candid snap from your afternoon surfing some gnarly waves. Take a cozy picture of your picnic setup on your beach blanket, or snap a photo of a boat that’s cruising through the waves. You can also put your camera on burst mode to capture every frame of you fun dancing in the water, kicking at the waves, or convert a live photo to an epic Boomerang to post to your story or throw in a sandy “photo dump.” Having some ocean captions and ocean quotes at the ready will make sharing your beach memories a total breeze. The ocean is calling, so you better grab your sunscreen and pack these 45 sea captions in your beach bag ASAP.

"Sea what I sea.” "Dear ocean, feel free to take the spotlight in my selfies any day.” "The memories will last forever… just like the sand at the bottom of my bag.” "I was mermaid for this sea-sun." "B.E.A.C.H: best escape anyone can have.” "I’ve never been more shore of myself.” "Happiness comes in large, surfable waves." "Hanging with my gull-friends by the ocean.” "I don’t need a DNA test to prove I’m part mermaid.” "Long time no sea. Let’s fix that ASAP.” "Just like the ocean, I can be a little salty.” "Cool as a couple of cucumbers.” "Sun & sea is all I need” “I like to let the ocean take me where I’m supposed to go.” "I like to let the waves kiss my feet, while using the sand as my seat.” "The ocean and I are o-fish-ally best friends forever.” "I shore do love this view.” "See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me. And no one knows, how far it goes." — Moana, "How Far I'll Go" “Sally sounds like she’s living her best life. I would also like to sell seashells by the seashore.” "If I don’t answer, try calling me on my shell phone.” "Being in the ocean is like getting a hug from all sides.” "Doing my best Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ impression today.” "I’m diving to get back to the ocean.” "Quitting my job to be a full-time mermaid." "Felt cute, might sit in front of the ocean for a little while." "Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty all at once." "The ocean was waving, so I waved back.” "Yeah, buoy. It’s currently ocean time." "Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach.” "Today, I decided to make waves." “Waves don’t die.” – Kanye West, “Waves” “Oceanic feeling.” – Lorde, “Oceanic feeling.” “Life is the bubbles under the sea.” – “The Little Mermaid,” “Under The Sea” “Salt water cures all wounds.” “The voice of the sea speaks to the soul.” “Sorry, my shell phone’s out of service.” “Dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free.” “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” “I don’t know ‘boat you, but I shore do sea clearly now.” “Son of a beach.” “I crave a love so deep even the ocean would be jealous.” “A healthy dose of vitamin sea.” “All good things come in waves.” “Go with the flow.” “High tides & good vibes.”